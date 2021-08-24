SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos seem to have discovered the winning track. After a succession of six losing seasons, Springfield has put together a couple of winning campaigns in girls soccer. They hope to continue the trend.
There are a group of seniors who have been around all that winning, including a special 10-3-1 regular-season campaign in 2019. They are: Gabby Anders, Laila Buskey, Ari Cioffi, Taigen Dezaine, Mia Moriglioni, Kayla Quelch, Megan Stagner and Kalli Stocker.
Cioffi scored 12 goals in last year’s abbreviated 6-4-1 season.
She will be counted on to lead the attack but she will have help from Emma Snyder who contributed four goals and two assists.
“She had a couple of goals in big games,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
Snyder was a second team All-State selection in Division II and will help to control the midfield area as she did last year.
McKenzie Bushey is more of a holding midfield player.
“She is really athletic and started every game last year,” Curren said.
Lexi Tewksbury is another who could help with the scoring after putting three in the net last season.
There is some good news and bad news on defense. The good news is that Megan Stagner is back in the net as a three-year starter. The bad news is that the defense in front of Stagner is where the Cosmos were decimated by graduation.
“The big hole is in the back,” Curren said.
Curren might try Macie Stagner as one of those defenders in front of her sister. Macie is a freshman but has shown promise in the preseason.
There are, in fact, a dozen freshmen. They will get an opportunity to show their stuff in a preseason jamboree at Rivendell on Saturday. The jamboree also includes host Rivendell, Woodstock, Windsor, Mill River, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray and Oxbow.
The Cosmos also had a scrimmage with Stevens High School of Claremont, New Hampshire.
Curren sees Hartford as the team to beat in his team’s division of the Southern Vermont League but added that Fair Haven, Woodstock and Otter Valley will all be competitive.
“I think we should be in all the games,” Curren said.
The numbers are pretty healthy in Cosmos Land with 31 out for the sport.
The Cosmos should find out early what they are made of. They open the season on Sept. 8 at home against Hartford. They will, in fact, meet the Hurricanes in two of the first three games.
Curren will try several players out on defense on Saturday at Rivendell in hopes of finding some who can help Stagner protect the net.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
