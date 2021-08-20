The numbers are low, but the hopes are high in Springfield.
The Springfield football team is counting on an experienced senior group to lead the Cosmos to success despite a roster that is hovering around 23 players.
That is despite the school not fielding a boys soccer team this fall.
But the Cosmos have a senior class that coach Todd Aiken feels will provide leadership and skill.
The maxim is that it’s what’s up front that counts so let’s start with senior Caleb Roby, a four-year starter on the offensive line.
Roby has become an extension of Aiken on the field.
“He understands what our plan is and he is helping our young guys with line line play. He will be a leader on both sides of the ball,” Aiken said.
Riley Ward is a senior even though this is only his second year of high school football.
He will run the ball and be a linebacker.
“He is very strong, athletic and loves contact,” Aiken said.
Chris Stearns is a senior two-way lineman who could see some time at tight end.
“Since his freshman year, he has played everything but quarterback,” Aiken said.
Sam Presch will get the nod at quarterback. He is a seasoned signal caller having been the quarterback for both the 7-on-7 season and the traditional football season before that.
He possesses a strong arm but he is also athletic so there might be some wrinkles to get the ball in his hands in other ways.
The backup quarterback is freshman Carson Clark who looks like the QB of the future.
“He’s got some promise,” Aiken said.
The 2019 season, the last year of traditional tackle football, Presch played exclusively on offense but he will also be in the defensive backfield this year.
Presch’s classmate Chris Jeffers will be the other safety.
“He is very intelligent in the Xs and Os of football,” Aiken said of Jeffers. “He has great field vision, sees the whole picture.”
Aidan Donahue is another senior. He will be on the offensive line and at defensive end.
“He is probably our biggest player at about 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. He is very physical,” Aiken said.
The Cosmos will look for Donahue to create havoc in the opponent’s offensive backfield.
Tim Amsden is a wrestler and will use the ingredients he displays on the mat like strength and tenacity to play linebacker and tight end.
Tanner Gintof is a junior who was dominant in the 7-on-7 game as a receiver.
“He is physical and one of our go-to guys,” Aiken said of Gintof, a receiver and corner back.
“He can make some big plays on both sides of the ball.”
Logan Roundy is another junior who will be used primarily on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver.
“He has good height and good hands,” Aiken said.
Garet Twombly is another of those senior leaders and he will see action at linebacker and tight end.
“Our senior group has some good experience and they are helping to bring our young kids along,” Aiken said.
Aiken has always been known as a run-first coach.
The pass-heavy days of Cosmo greats like Grant White and Brandon Boyle are way down the road in the rear view mirror.
These Cosmos will use the run to set up the pass.
“We will be a ground-and-pound team but we do have the ability to air it out and make things happen,” the Cosmo coach said.
The opener is under the lights at rival Woodstock on Sept. 3.
Woodstock coach Ramsey Worrell has historically leaned on the run, keeping the Wing T deployed by his longtime predecessor Jim McLaughlin.
“If Ramsey sticks to his ground game, it could be a lot of four yards at a time,” Aiken said.
The home opener at Brown Field will be on Sept. 10 against Mill River at 7 p.m.
The only non-Division III game on the slate comes on Oct. 15 at Bellows Falls, a traditional rivalry game that always stirs the passions of the communities.
The Terriers and Cosmos have met more than 100 times on the football field. They first played in 1900, Springfield winning that game 11-0. They did not meet again until 1914 with Bellows Falls winning that one, 88-0.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.