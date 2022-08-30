You don’t have to be Pythogoras or Euclid to understand this math: The Springfield girls soccer team graduated 23 of its 28 goals.
That is a whole lot of offense turning the tassel. Five goals return, three of them by Emma Snyder.
Where will the goals come from this season? Well, it is encouraging that the Cosmos scored four goals in the preseason jamboree at Rivendell Academy and that they came from four different players — Snyder, Amelia Murchie, Ella Donahue and Lexy Tewksbury.
Donahue is a freshman who has already earned her starting spurs.
Seniors include Mackenzie Bushey, Malia Findley, Maria Johnson, Jillian Muther, Kiley Politza, Snyder, Persephone Steele and Tewksbury.
Victoria Feickert, Jameson Gaito anf Hailey Sliker.
Comprising a large sophomore contingent are Ariana Beamon, Paige Beebe, Kimberlyn Considine, Camden Gramling, Isabella Harbeson, twins Amelia and Meadow Murchie, Kylie Nadeau and Macie Stagner.
Nadeau will be the goalkeeper. She has JV experience in the net but this is her first season playing the position on the varsity level.
Freshmen are Donahue, Annicka Emery, Malloree Snide and Alannah Thomas.
Stagner, an outstanding athlete who led the basketball Cosmos in scoring, could be a force. She will be playing in the back but could be pushed up to elevate the team’s scoring punch when the situation calls for it.
“She is physically strong,” coach Ray Curren said.
Curren believes that defense could be a strength eventually but added that it did not play out that way in the scrimmages.
Bushey, Snyder and Muther are the captains and four-year varsity players..
The opener was scheduled for Saturday at Bellows Falls but that has been postponed by Bellows Falls. The opener now will be Sept. 7 at Hartford.
The Cosmos’ home opener will be on Sept. 15, also against Hartford.
There are not expectations for anything like that memorable season in 2019 when Curren’s team fashioned a 10-3-1 record and were ousted from the Division II playoffs in a hard-fought battle at Fair Haven.
These Cosmos will work to achieve small victories and build something as the season progresses.
Curren said Woodstock and Windsor got the best of the Cosmos in scrimmages.
“We just have to stay positive and do the best we can,” he said.
It all begins on Sept. 7 at the Maxfield Sports Complex against the Hartford Hurricanes in White River Junction.
BOYS SOCCERThere was no boys soccer team at Springfield in 2021 but the sport is coming back. The Cosmos will play a patchwork schedule that will include a number of JV teams and some varsity opponents.
The Cosmos will not be participating in the postseason.
The roster will be stocked with 17 players including 13 freshmen.
The lone senior is Arman Kazarian. Caleb Kuriel is a junior and sophomores are Braden Wright and Nathan Leonard.
The freshmen are Blake Bachinski, Hayden Fratini, Cooper Palmer, Nicolas Wiese, Bradley Gallant, Lukas Foley, Elijah Cox, Carson Farrar, Oliver Kelley, Carter Tanner, Kamden Roy, Matthew Durphey and Justin Roy.
It is hoped that this team will be the foundation for a full-fledged varsity team in 2023.
NOTES: Curren is also the boys varsity basketball coach at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire. ... The top goal scorer last season was Ari Cioffi. She is on the swim team at the University of New England. Her first collegiate meet is on Oct. 8 at Regis College.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
