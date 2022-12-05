Springfield, Vermont is the home of the Simpsons, beating out 13 other locales named Springfield throughout the country for the distinction of being the hometown for the popular cartoon family.
If the southern Vermont town can garner 15,637 votes to edge out Springfield, Illinois with 14,634, might it also be able to make a name for itself on the basketball floor this season?
The Springfield High School girls basketball team boasts Macie Stagner, a player who coach Pete Peck calls “one of the best players in southern Vermont if not the best” and the Cosmos feature a new coach on the boys side committed to changing the culture and winning games.
Dressel Gym should be an interesting place this winter.
GIRLSPeck is a veteran coach who is finding he shorter preseason something that is far different.
“The VPA has given us a shorter preseason and it presents a challenge,” said Peck of the preseason practices that began on Nov. 28.
“I think it will be very obvious in the early season which teams are the veteran teams.”
If the Cosmos can surround Stagner with some talent they could make some waves when the season starts on Dec. 9 with a home game against Long Trail.
The seniors on the team include Madison Clark, Persephone Steele, Jillian Muther. Malia Findley and Alexis Tewksbury.
“Jill Muther as a freshman on the JV team struggled to get on the floor and now she should be one of our best players,” Peck said.
Juniors on the team are Alexis Coutermarsh, Mackenzie Sidler and Gretchen Gilcris. Stagner is just a sophomore but showed poise well above her class standing last year in leading the Cosmos in scoring. The other sophomores are twins Meadow and Amelia Murchie and Arianna Beamon.
“We are back to healthy numbers,” Peck said of the 24 players spread across the varsity and JV rosters.
He said Steele should be primed for a strong season as a forward.
BOYSKraig Harlow is the new boys varsity coach and his intention is for the Cosmos to “play faster than fast.”
The former Fall Mountain Regional High JV coach loves what he has seen in the early practices.
“There has been great energy,” he said.
He has also noticed the players embracing the team concept.
“It has gone from ‘how do I succeed’ to ‘how do we succeed,’” Harlow said.
Harlow, like the Springfield fans, can’t wait to start winning basketball games.
“It has been a decade of losing,” he said.
He had a couple of New Hampshire teams come to Springfield for scrimmages, Newport and Fall Mountain. Harlow is a teacher in Unity, New Hampshire.
The numbers are through the roof. There are 30 boys out for the program so there will be two JV teams.
Tanner Gintof is a returning starter and one of three seniors on the team. His classmates are Brodie Perham and Owen Babcock.
The only other returning starter is junior Luke Stocker. The other juniors on the roster include Nathan Leonard, Dylan Priestly and Cameron Potwin.
Sophomores are Carson Clark, James Gultkin, Cameron Williams, Jacob Bennett and Adam Sanborn.
The freshmen are Nick Weise, Bradley Gallant and Ollie Kelly. Gallant and Kelly will likely swing back and forth from the varsity and JV squads.
The Cosmos will face pretty much the same schedule as they saw in the 2021-22 season when they endured a 2-18 record.
“The schedule will be the same but we are looking different,” Harlow said.
What does “faster than fast” look like? Cosmo fans can catch the act in the season opener on Dec. 9 when the team travels to Arlington for a 2:30 p.m. tip off.
The home opener is Dec. 16 when Rivendell Academy pays a visit to Dressel Gym.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.