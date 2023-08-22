The Springfield High School football history is an illustrious one.
Sports scribe Charlie Spencer once touted Curtis Blake as the best SHS football player he had seen. Red Forbush, in his column Seeing Red, argued for running back Sabin Morris.
Then there was Jeff Taft Dick who wore the Cosmos helmet in the 1969 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl while grabbing seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
But this time of year is not about history. It is about making history. It is about fashioning new memories and the Cosmos will attempt to do exactly that when the season kicks off on Sept.1 under the lights of Bellows Falls' Hadley Field.
Junior Carson Clark will be at the controls. He has a strong arm and some experience.
He also has a stable of very good receivers led by junior Carson Williams, senior Dylan Priestley and junior James Gultekin.
Clark and this group are in sync already.
"We are ahead of schedule," Springfield coach Todd Aiken said of the rapport between Clark and his receivers. "They have their timing down."
Playing on an offensive line entrusted with protecting Clark are Hunter Ferland, Trevor Carl and Ferris Buehler. They are all juniors who come with experience.
The other spots on he line are still up for grabs, Aiken said.
Opponents sometimes underestimate Priestley because of his size, but he can change a game, said Aiken.
"He can certainly catch the ball and make plays. He has gotten stronger and faster this year," the coach said.
Aiken feels Gultekin and Williams could be the go-to receivers.
The running game will be an important component of the attack and senior Luke Stocker will line up at fullback and junior Reece Harriman should get the bulk of the carries with Stocker paving the way.
"Luke is our veteran. He is versatile. He can run it, we can throw to him and he could even throw it," Aiken said.
The numbers are on the small side but the 30 to 31 on the varsity roster is typical of teams in Division III.
"I see our challenge as staying healthy," Aiken said.
It will also require nearly every starter to play both ways.
Aiken and the Cosmos are looking forward to Saturday's scrimmage at Fall Mountain which will see them go against two New Hampshire teams — Lebanon and Stevens of Claremont.
New Lebanon coach Doug Johnson is retreading that program after it fell on hard times. They will play a JV slate this year and likely the next, according to Johnson.
The coaching staff is anxious to see how the Cosmos respond.
"This will be their first time playing against a different color," Aiken said.
That scrimmage could bring some clarity to who will nail down the other spots on the offensive line.
"We want to get a look at some of our younger guys and test out some of our base stuff," Aiken said. "And we want to find out how tough we are."
Aiken has a couple of freshmen he is excited about.
"I knew they were going to be tough kids from watching them in middle school but I was pleased and surprised at the way they came in here and picked everything up," Aiken said. "I am happy with their leadership and maturity."
What is extremely bright is the future of Cosmos football. The Pee Wee group (grades 3-6) has about 50 players and the Middle School boasts 30.
"Thirty over just the two grades; that's good stuff," Aiken said.
Cosmo fans are hoping to watch this team make new memories while bringing back old ones of players with names like Greg Birsky, Morris, Blake, Brandon Boyle and Grant White.
And as those fans watch the memories unfold, they will be doing so from new bleachers. The new-look Brown Field with the new seating and press box was completed on Sunday so it will be a fresh environment for the home opener on Sept. 15 with Woodstock in town.
"I think we will fill the stands," Aiken said of that first home game.
What would really help that to materialize would be for the Cosmos to beat Oxbow on Sept. 9 and bring a 1-0 Division III record into that game against the Wasps.