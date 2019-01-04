BRANDON — Two Division II girls basketball teams with designs on a home playoff game next month slugged it out Friday night and when it was over it was the Springfield Cosmos who improved their position, beating Otter Valley 62-52.
It was the Otters who looked like they might be on their way to their second straight win, getting out to an 11-3 lead.
That prompted Springfield coach Joe Costello to call a timeout and put his team into a press.
“This is a good Otter Valley team that plays fast. I knew they could hurt us on the back side (of the press) but I was willing to take that risk,” Costello said.
Changing the tempo helped the Cosmos dig themselves out of that hole.
“We definitely came out flat,” Springfield senior Hannah Crosby said. “But once our shots started falling, we picked it up.”
Crosby led the Cosmos with 22 points and like the four-year varsity starter that she is, she came up with key plays when the game was on the line.
Crosby scored on a putback to cut the lead to 32-29 and then made both of her free throws and it was a one-point game.
It was Hailey Perham who stole the ball and converted the layup to put Springfield in front 36-34, the Cosmos’ first lead since the early minutes when they were up 3-0.
The Cosmos extended the lead and when 6-foot-2 Gabriella Wardwell scored inside it gave the Cosmos a 44-37 lead to take into the fourth quarter.
The Otters weren’t going away. Livia Bernhardt saw to that. Bernhardt made a free throw, then scored inside and capped her personal run with a 10-footer to cut the lead to one.
Alia Edmunds then scored to put OV ahead, 45-44.
Bernhardt had a monster game with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
But Ashley Quelch was the cutter down the lane, received the ball and and put it through to give Springfield the lead it would never relinquish.
The Cosmos just kept pulling away. A 3-pointer by Crosby padded the lead to 51-45.
Things got sticky for Springfield when Bernhardt scored off a rebound and was fouled on the next possession. She sank both free throws and it was 53-51.
But Perham banked one in from the outside and the Cosmos were home free.
Perham and Jessica Cerniglia had 11 points apiece to following Crosby in the Cosmos’ scoring parade. Wardwell added eight.
She did not show up that much in the scorebook, but Julianna Albero-Levings was instrumental in this victory. She grabbed offensive rebounds at the most critical times and made some deft passes that led to hoops.
“She is a coach’s dream. She does all the little things,” Costello said.
Edmunds followed Bernhardt in scoring for the Otters with 12 and Julia Eastman added seven.
The Cosmos get over the .500 hump at 3-2 and the Otters fall to 3-4.
It was the second straight win for the Cosmos who were coming off a 63-27 lacing of Twin Valley.
Crosby believes stringing the two wins together could be the beginning of something.
“I think everything is definitely starting to fall into place,” Crosby said.
“Otter Valley is a really good team,” Costello said. “But for some reason we got off the bus half asleep.”
No matter. Once they put it together they were able to carve out a double-digit win over a good team in the House of Noise, not an easy place to play.
NOTES: Crosby is also a prolific strikeout pitcher during the softball season. She said she is looking to play either softball or basketball in college but right now said she is leaning toward basketball. ... Bernhardt is on a roll and beginning to put it all together in the post. She was coming off game against Mill River where she had 22 points and nine rebounds.
