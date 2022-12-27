NORTH CLARENDON — Talk about taking care of business in a hurry. Springfield's Macie Stagner had 13 points in the bank by the end of the first quarter and the Cosmos had a 24-4 lead over Mill River at that time.
Stagner went on to score 27 and the Cosmos left Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium with a 74-15 victory and a 3-1 record.
How good can this Springfield team be? Stagner believes she knows.
"We have potential and everybody can see it," Stagner said. "Our goal is to go to Barre (site of the Division II final Four) and we came so close last year."
Mill River was not a barometer game for measuring the likelihood of getting off on Exit 7 for the Barre Auditorium.
Those games will be the ones against the likes of Fair Haven and neighboring Division III powerhouse Windsor next week. Then, there is the battle on Jan. 19 against a White River Valley team that handed the Cosmos their lone loss.
Springfield coach Pete Peck is not overlooking the game with neighborhood rival Green Mountain on Thursday, either.
The Cosmos went full throttle out of the gate. When Stagner completed a three-point play off a transition layup, it pushed the score to 15-0. Message sent.
The Cosmos came into the gym expecting a 7 p.m. tip-off for the varsity game instead of the scheduled tip of 5:30 p.m. They did not realize that Mill River had no JV squad and that all start times at the Houghton are for 5:30 p.m.
It didn't matter. They put a stranglehold on this one early and built the lead to 36-8 by halftime.
Following Stagner in scoring for the Cosmos were Alexis Coutermarsh, Meadow Murchie and Madison Clark with eight points apiece.
A bright spot for the Minutemen was the work of Makayla Maciel down low. She had nine points by being productive on inbound plays under the hoop.
Her teammates Mia Koponen and Chloe Kennedy each had a 3-point field goal.
The good news for the Minutemen is the youth. The roster of 11 includes six players who are either eighth graders or freshmen.
The hope is that they stay with it and return the favor for some of these difficult losses down the road.
The Cosmos have more immediate plans.
"It will be good to see where we are the next couple of weeks," Stagner said.
"We are still early," Peck said. "We've got some pieces but we have got to get sharper.
NOTES: Koponen, a race car driver, will be in a sprint car for the 2023 season. .... Cheyenne Hoyle is the lone senior for Mill River. ... Mill River's next opportunity to break through for the elusive first victory comes on Jan. 2 at home against Mount St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m.
