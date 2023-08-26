LANGDON, N.H. — The Springfield football team showed a lot of promise at the six-team preseason jamboree hosted by Fall Mountain on Saturday but the event was also a flashback of an earlier era.
Seeing Springfield go against the likes of Lebanon and Stevens, two New Hampshire teams, was reminiscent of the Connecticut Valley League that made its debut in 1979 and dissolved about a decade later.
The league was a network of schools on each side of the Connecticut River. Bellows Falls, Springfield, Windsor, Hartford and Woodstock were Vermont schools and New Hampshire members were Fall Mountain, Stevens, Lebanon and Hanover with Newport later coming aboard.
"The CVL was the best thing that happened. It was short trips and great competition as well as great home and away fan participation," said retired Stevens coach Tom Fowler the morning of the jamboree.
The CVL was a big deal. Jim Colony, who recently retired as a talk show host in Pittsburgh where he dispensed wisdom on the Penguins, Steelers, Pirates and the Pitt Panthers, hosted a half-hour pregame show called CVL Preview on Springfield radio station WCFR.
"We focused mainly on Bellows Falls, Fall Mountain and Springfield with some Windsor and Stevens," Colony said.
That made 1980 a special season for Colony and the show because the three top teams in the league that year were Fall Mountain, Bellows Falls and Springfield.
The late Jack Bourgoin, who would become athletic director at Rutland High School, guided Fall Mountain to an unbeaten season. The Wildcats' only close game was at Bellows Falls in a torrential downpour.
That was BF's lone loss and Carl TanCreti's Springfield team's only losses were to Bellows Falls and Fall Mountain.
Unfortunately, Fall Mountain was a best kept secret. Due to all the Vermont games they played, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled that the Wildcats could not participate in the state playoffs.
Jack's son Kevin Bourgoin starred for Rutland in football and track and field . Today he is on the coaching staff of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
"There were huge crowds," said Stevens assistant coach Paul Silva of the the CVL.
They were the biggest of all at Stevens' Barnes Park. That was the only facility with lights when the league was born and CVL fans, players and coaches of all allegiances would watch the Stevens game on Friday night before their own team played on Saturday.
Brattleboro and Springfield were the two Vermont teams at Saturday's jamboree.
Springfield dominated a young Lebanon team that is rebuilding from the ground up and will play only a JV schedule this fall and maybe the next.
Freshman Josiah Martinez ran wild for the Cosmos, ripping off plenty of yardage and finding the end zone a few times.
Springfield quarterback Carson Clark showed uncommon arm strength in throwing a ball 40 yards into the end zone off his back foot. He had several long completions.
The Springfield-Stevens game was very competitive.
"It felt great to see some live action and to hit somebody after hitting our own guys for so long," Clark said.
"Our defense was good. We hit hard today."
"It was a good showing for our first time going against a different color uniform but we have work to do," Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
"We had energy and we put some licks on people."
Each varsity team ran 20 plays starting from the 40-yard line and the JV units ran 10 plays.
Coach Chad Pacheco's Brattleboro team also played two New Hampshire teams: Mascoma and Fall Mountain.
Each team pays a $125 entry fee and that covers the officials and food for the coaches, players and officials.
Fall Mountain Athletic Director Gordon Dansereau said he would not mind seeing the event expanded to 10 or 12 teams.
It was a perfect morning for football and fueled the anticipation of opening night on Sept. 1 when Springfield is at Bellows Falls and Brattleboro hosts Middlebury.