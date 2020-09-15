It was a cool, late October night at Fair Haven when the 2019 season ended for the Springfield girls soccer team in a tough 2-0 quarterfinal loss. The Cosmos could not solve standout Fair Haven goalkeeper Emma Ezzo and they came off the field at game’s end with plenty of hurt etched on their faces.
It did not matter at that moment that the Cosmos had brought back winning soccer to a town that was starved for it. It did not matter that the Cosmos fashioned a 10-3 regular-season record and then drubbed Lamoille 6-1 in the first round of the Division II playoffs. They had gotten to this point and they wanted more.
That is the hunger Springfield coach Ray Curren helped to cultivate.
Now, Cosmos fans would love to see a resurgence from the boys soccer program which has not seen much success since 2009 when Springfield won its only state title.
New boys coach Kristian Smith will try to kick start the program.
Unlike the girls team, the Cosmos do not have healthy numbers on the boys soccer field. There were 11 players at a recent practice and Smith says the roster is somewhere around 13 or 14 now.
Both teams launch their seasons on the road against against nearby rivals. The boys are at Green Mountain on Sept. 21 and the girls travel to Windsor on Sept. 23.
The double-digit victory total from last year has created some excitement around the girls program, explaining a robust turnout of 33 players.
The Cosmos lost nine seniors from last year’s team, including leading scorer Jenna Veysey.
“I want to say we graduated 92 percent of our goals.” Curren said.
That is a lot of scoring to replace but there are players who have the potential to find the net. One is Laila Buskey who knocked in four goals last year.
Most of the experience returns on defense and that could help take the pressure off returning goalkeeper Megan Stagner.
Stagner was in her first season of playing soccer last year and performed admirably in the net.
“She is athletic. She has got the makings to be a good goalkeeper,” Curren said.
Again, the roster is bolstered by nine seniors: Haley Streeter, Molly Leonard, Gabby Beayon, Megan Greenwood, Elizabeth Griswold, Hannah Hallock, Izzy Kingsbury, Tori Otis and Belle White.
Without scrimmages or the Rivendell jamboree this season, Curren finds it is taking longer to sort out positions. Greenwood is a fixture on defense where she returns as a starter.
Hallock, who missed the season due to an ACL injury, will probably help the Cosmos on the front line.
Ari Cioffi returns as a forward and Mia Moriglioni is another returning starter.
Cioffi tallied a couple of goals last season and will be counted on to supply much of the punch for the attack.
Reaching the bar set by the 2019 team might not be realistic but Curren believes this team can make some waves.
“I think we will be competitive,” he said. “A lot of players will be stepping into bigger roles.
“It’s good to have our numbers. These players are proud of our program.”
The fans will be treated to plenty of home cooking. The Cosmos will play seven of their 11 games in Springfield.
Smith graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama where he played lacrosse for the NCAA Division III Hawks. He then coached high school varsity soccer for several years in Alabama.
He has an idea of the style he would wants to play.
“I like to play an attacking, fast-paced game. We want to be aggressive with the ball,” Smith said.
He begins his time in Cosmos Land with a small roster and a program that has not done a lot of winning in recent seasons.
He hopes this team can be the beginning of building something in Springfield.
The team boasts six seniors: Jared Pugh, Jeremy Kurfman, Wesley Feickhart, Dylan Foster , Kidan Nelson and Hunter Watkins.
Pugh is the type of senior leader who is a boon to any team’s chemistry.
“He has a solid soccer IQ, heart, effort and leadership skills,” Smith said.
Kurfman has shown himself to be a workhorse in the early practices and Feckhart is the type of all-round player who can present Smith with some options as he contemplates his alignment.
“Dylan has great IQ and vision,” Smith said.
Freshman Caleb Kupriel has caught Smith’s eye.
“He works hard and is very coachable,” Smith said.
Rounding out the roster are Thomas Czweizekel, Dylan Mangoon, Keltyn Nelson and Kaiden Alexander.
Due to COVID constraints, there are some players who have not been at practice who Smith feels could still be in the fold.
It might seem like a long road back to playing competitive soccer for the Cosmos, but Smith and his players only need to look at their school’s girls team for some inspiration. Prior to last fall’s breakout campaign, the Springfield girls’ program endured a long succession of sub-.500 seasons.
