SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girl’s basketball team earned a President’s Day win Monday night, defeating Mill River 40-26.
The Minutemen took the lead initially, having a slight advantage over the Cosmos in the first quarter.
Springfield came back, however, and led by six points at the half. They continued to pull away as the game progressed.
Hailey Perham had a game high 14 points, while Gabby Wardwell and Jessica Cerniglia recorded nine and seven points respectively.
Jessica Roberts led Mill River in scoring with nine points. Teammate Lexi Bowen followed with eight points.
The Cosmos (10-6) face Fair Haven Friday at 7 p.m. The Minutemen (4-12) travel to Brandon Friday to play Otter Valley at 7 p.m.
Twinfield 62, Black River 20
MARSHFIELD — Twinfield snapped an 11-game win streak Monday, topping the Black River girls basketball team 62-20.
“Their boys JV team went into overtime and wound up winning before our game, so their fans were really excited,” said Presidents coach Howie Paul. “(Twinfield) went up quickly on us and capitalized on our mistakes.”
Riley Paul led Black River with 10 points, while Hailey Pierce had six.
Black River (0-15) travels to Twin Valley Tuesday at 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
FH boys place fourth
BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven boys track and field team earned the top team finish for a local school, taking fourth in Division II at the state championship meet that wrapped up Sunday at Gardner-Collins Cage.
Their female counterparts were seventh in D-II, while Green Mountain was 10th for the D-II boys.
In Division 1, the Rutland boys were fifth and the girls were sixth.
Springfield’s Cadence Wheeler had the most successful individual performance for a local athlete, placing first in high jump and triple jump in D-II.
Wheeler’s high jump was 5 feet, 10.75 inches, while his triple jump was 41 feet, 11.5 inches.
Wheeler was also second in the long jump, less than an inch behind Thetford’s Knute Linehan.
Staying in D-II, Fair Haven’s Furi Roy was second in the weigh throw with a toss of 41 feet, 3 inches. Teammates Nathan Stone (3rd) and Tony Lipka (5th) also were in the top five.
Stone was also second in the 55-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.11 seconds, and third in shot put.
Stone, Roy, Reilly Flanders and Kaylo Stevenson were second in the 4x200 relay, behind Thetford, who won the D-II team state championship on Sunday.
Flanders also had a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash.
The Slaters’ Janelle Kitchin was third in the girls’ triple jump with a jump of 31 feet, 8.75 inches. She was also fourth in long jump.
Fair Haven’s Emma Briggs had fifth-place finishes in the 55-meter dash and 300-meter dash.
Green Mountain’s Kameron Cummings (3rd, high jump) and Springfield’s Haley Gibbons (4th, high jump) also finished in the top five of their competitions.
In Division I, Rutland’s Robert Postemski was second in long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 11 inches.
Postemski was also part of the fifth-place team, including Joseph LaFarge, Matthew Noel and Braeden Carleton, in the 4x200 relay.
Rutland’s 4x400 relay team of Noel, LaFarge, Joseph Giancola and Corey Drinwater was fourth, while the 4x800 team of Giancola, Matthew Goulette, Jaden Kelley and Owen Perry was fifth.
Individually, Noel was second in high jump (5 feet, 8.75 inches) and LaFarge was fifth in 55-meter hurdles (8.83 seconds).
Other top-five finishers included: Matthew Creed (3rd, shot put), Ryan McLaughlin (4th, shot put) and Rosanna Hyde (5th, 3000-meter run).
CU men, women
win Mansfield
RIPTON — Earning its second straight Mansfield Division title, the Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team blew past the competition and took home the team title in the freestyle team sprint relay Sunday morning at the Rikert Nordic Center.
With 19 relay teams competing in the 1.45-kilometer race, the Spartans’ A team finished in first-place with a time of 34:57.0. The team of John Henry Paluszek, Andrew Doherty, and Devin Perry slipped past the Clarkson A team, by only 55 seconds.
With six total points, the Spartans took home the team title while Clarkson University (15 points), the University of Vermont (24 points), Cornell University (33 points), and Dartmouth College (42 points) rounded out the field.
The Castleton women took home their first ever Mansfield Division title.
With three skiers to each team, the Spartans’ A team of Megan Greene, Molly O’Callaghan and Adrienne Toof earned a first-place finish with a time of 45:34.0.
The teams returns to action Saturday in the ECSC Regional Championships at Gore Mountain in North Creek, N.Y.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU sweeps honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team swept the Little East Conference’s weekly awards Monday afternoon, as Brooke Raiche claimed Player of the Week, while Elise Magro hauled in Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Raiche was a force for the Spartans as part of a 2-0 week, averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She shot 60 percent from the field (15 of 25), while knocking down 80.0 percent at the line (8-of-10). In a crucial matchup Wednesday, Raiche dropped 24 points against regionally-ranked UMass Boston. On Saturday at Southern Maine, Raiche was solid again, pouring in 17 points.
Magro continued her outstanding freshman season, averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game, while shooting 44.0 percent from the field (11 of 25) and 71.4 percent at the line (10 of 14). In Wednesday night’s win over UMass Boston, Magro dropped 17 points, playing all 40 minutes. On Saturday at Southern Maine, Magro went for 16 points, while grabbing a career-high eight steals.
Castleton wraps up the regular season this week at Plymouth State on Wednesday, before closing the season at home on Saturday at 1 p.m.
