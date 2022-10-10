This is the week. It’s here. A southern Vermont high school football game steeped in tradition. It is Bellows Falls and Springfield clashing for the 109th time.
Only Lyndon and St. Johnsbury have played more games against one another in Vermont. St. Johnsbury and the Vikings will meet in Lyndon on Oct. 22 for the 117th time.
Both series began in 1894.
Bellows Falls leads the series against the Cosmos, 60-45-3. The Hilltoppers hold the advantage against Lyndon, 67-43-6.
Nobody is expecting the Cosmos to close that gap on Bellows Falls this weekend at Springfield’s Brown Field. Likely, it won’t be a close game.
A reasonable guess might be something along the lines of last year’s score of 39-8.
The teams are also in different divisions with the Terriers the defending Division II state champions and the Cosmos in Division III.
Yet, the game is important. A big part of high school football is about history and traditions.
Man, did we lose something special in Rutland when the Rutland High-Mount St. Joseph Academy football rivalry got put up there on the shelf with the leather helmet.
Bellows Falls looks to be on course for a return to the Division II state championship game in Rutland on Nov. 12.
The Cosmos are showing signs of being able to resurrect a once successful program. They won convincingly against Poulltney and a pretty good Oxbow team two weeks in a row.
Whenever the Cosmos and Terriers play on the gridiron, it is a special time.
And with the improvement the Cosmos have shown this season, along with the reports of healthy participation numbers in middle school and Pee Wee football, there might be a time in the near future when the rivalry becomes as exciting as it once was.
Doug MacPhee has seen about as many games in the rivalry as anyone and was the student manager for the Bellows Falls team that beat Springfield 19-7 in 1956.
MacPhee called that BF team “the best team in the old Southern Vermont League” that season.
Due to military service, MacPhee was watching his first BF-Springfield game in three years in 1966 and it was a memorable one. The Cosmos won 13-12.
Tom Lovett was the Bellows Falls coach that season and would later coach Springfield.
Springfield defeated Bis Bisbee’s Bellows Falls team 20-16 in 1998 to earn the No. 2 seed in the Division II playoffs. BF was the No. 3 seed and turned the tables on the Cosmos in Springfield the next weekend when it counted most.
It is stuff like this that makes rivalries great.
OV ON RISEOne veteran official said that this is the best Otter Valley boys soccer team that he has seen in a long, long time.
There is also some pizzazz on the girls soccer pitch at Otter Valley where the team is 5-5 after edging Hartford 1-0 on the road. This comes on the heels of a one-win season for the OV girls team.
WE’RE REALLY HERE?Don’t look now but Castleton University men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo and the women’s hoop coach Tim Barrett run their first practice on Saturday.
Barrett’s Spartans open the season on Nov. 8 at home against Norwich University.
That brings Norwich’s Marin McGinn into CU’s Glenbrook Gym. The BFA-St. Albans graduate is a cousin of Cal Raleigh, the slugging catcher for the Seattle Mariners who is getting ready for the postseason series with the Astros.
That will be the first of five straight home games for Castleton.
Culpo’s men start the season on the road with SUNY Cobleskill on Nov. 8.
Then comes the home opener against Coast Guard on Nov. 11.
The real fun comes the next day when the Spartan men square off against Colby and Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson.
Tyson, son of Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson, grew up in Glenbrook Gym shooting baskets.
Area fans can also catch Colby and Tyson on Jan 14, 2023 at Middlebury College.
Castleton hockey’s first puck drop comes even earlier. The men’s team is at Wentworth Institute of Technology on Oct, 28 and plays Plattsburgh State in the home opener on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
The women’s team is also playing at Spartan Arena on Oct. 29 against Rivier at 3 p.m.
If you can’t wait to get your hockey fix, the CU women’s team has exhibition games on Oct. 22 against Western New England and on Oct. 23 against Plymouth State.
Yes, everything is coming at us fast. Well, the snow guns are firing on Killington.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.