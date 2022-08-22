The numbers for the Springfield High School football program are low, very low.
"We are at about 24 right now," coach Todd Aiken said.
Here's the good news: The numbers down below for the Pee Wee and middle school teams are extremely healthy.
"The future looks bright but certainly this is one of those years in the cycle when we are down a little bit," Aiken said.
"But we are going to do all that we can this year."
The silver lining is that the kids who are suiting up for the Cosmos this season have an attitude and energy that Aiken has found refreshing.
"Typically, when you are practicing early in the morning and school hasn't started yet, you tend to lose some kids," Aiken said. "But even with the low numbers, everyone has been on time and ready to go every day.
"They have great determination. They're hungry."
Sophomore Carson Clark will be the quarterback and he has a couple of experienced wide receivers to throw to in Tanner Gintof and Logan Roundy. They are both seniors.
Cole Wright is another senior who will be on the offensive and defensive lines.
Junior Luke Stocker has been impressive at linebacker and running back.
Sophomore Aidan Garvey is a defensive end/linebacker.
Clark did get some snaps at quarterback last season when Sam Presch was moved to running back.
"The few games where he got to play quarterback I saw some good things," Aiken said.
"Carson is very athletic and very coachable. We want to get him into open space to take advantage of his athleticism.
"His size will make him more durable."
Rounding out the roster are freshmen Kaleb Little, Isys Rando, Kaleb Smith and Sebastian Salls, sophomores Adam Sanborn, Cameron Williams, Connor Azarigian, Ferris Buehler, Hunter Ferland, Jacob Bennett, Reece Harriman, James Gultekin, Jermaine Anders and Trevor Carl and juniors Brandon Shaw, Dylan Priestley and Michael Butts.
The Cosmos will travel to Bennington for a scrimmage with Mount Anthony on Friday at 6 p.m.
The opener is Sept. 2 when Woodstock visits Brown Field. The Cosmos are also home the following week against BFA Fairfax/Lamoille. Week Seven brings one of the most storied rivalries in Vermont high school football when the Division III Cosmos host Division II Bellows Falls, a series that has gone for well over 100 games.
