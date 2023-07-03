The Rutland County Little League 10-and-under all-star baseball team knew it was better than it showed in its District 2 tournament opener over the weekend.
"The score wasn't indicative of the game. We just didn't throw strikes," said RCLL coach TJ Sabotka, of Saturday's 10-run loss to Brattleboro.
Rutland bounced back in a big way on Monday, earning a 3-2 win in seven innings against Bennington to bring its record to 1-1 in round robin play.
RCLL had the opportunity to walk it off in the sixth inning, but couldn't push a runner home, despite having Lane Lubaszewski just 60 feet away on third base.
Rutland made sure there wasn't going to be a repeat performance in extra innings.
After RCLL reliever Eli Massie worked around a leadoff infield single to have a scoreless top of the seventh, the Rutland bats went to work.
Brian Peterson led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, advancing to second on a passed ball and third on a steal. Two batters later, Tyler Cota played the role of hero.
Cota shot a ball into the right-center gap, plating Peterson for the winning run.
"We started swinging the bats and we're afraid at all," Sabotka said. "When you make contact, good things will happen."
Both teams worked some walks in the early innings, but it took until the bottom of the third for either side to get a hit, as No. 11 batter Cruz Boudreau singled for the game's first knock.
Once Rutland forced Bennington into its bullpen, in left-hander Reagan Seddon, RCLL started to find its groove.
The bats woke up at the perfect time in the fourth inning, as Bennington had pushed ahead with two runs in the top half, with Conner McConnell Secoy and Carter Becker scoring on a Braxstyn Wiechert single.
In the bottom half, catcher Owen Brady got things going with a single and was soon plated by Travis Jamieson's double. Jamieson wasn't on base long, as Asher Galusha singled him home.
Rutland threatened for more, but Seddon worked out of it with a strikeout of Ethan French.
"Our guys found a rhythm against their pitcher," Sabotka said. "He had a good, hard speed and our kids were just making good contact."
There are times where a game at a young level, like 10U, can be filled with defensive mistakes. Monday's game did a lot to dispel that notion.
Both squads came up big defensive plays that helped keep the game low scoring.
Rutland had a picture perfect relay in the first inning to get a runner at home and had multiple impressive plays in the middle infield.
Bennington was similarly strong defensively and had a great catch in center field in the sixth inning that robbed No. 2 hitter Brayden Sabotka of a single at a crucial moment.
"Both teams played high-school level defense today," coach Sabotka said.
Coach Sabotka was very impressed with the effort of his pitchers, Brayden Sabotka and Massie. Brayden Sabotka worked into the fourth inning and had given up no hits, before Massie came on and went the rest of the way.
"Brayden and Eli did a fabulous job of getting the ball over the plate," coach Sabotka said.
Throwing strikes was something Rutland struggled with mightily in its opener, so this was a big return to form in a game that was critical to win if RCLL wants to be playing at home in the knockout stage.
Rutland is back in action for its third round robin game on Saturday, hosting the same Brattleboro team that beat them over the weekend.
If the team that showed up on Monday has a repeat performance, things could go much better this time around.