The Mount Mansfield boys hockey team is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory.
When teams are firing on the level that the Cougars are currently, you need guys stepping to the plate up and down your roster. Whether you're a senior with loads of experience or a freshman finding their role, you need play your part.
Mount Mansfield has had guys step up all winter long and Saturday night was no different as the Cougars shut out Rutland 3-0 at Spartan Arena.
True to the narrative of anybody willing to take charge, it was a Mount Mansfield freshman that keyed the winning effort on Saturday. Ninth-grader Aidan Soutiere scored two of the Cougars' three goals.
On both goals, Soutiere showed supreme skating ability getting to the spots he needed to on the ice to get in position to score.
After a scoreless opening period, he pushed Mount Mansfield ahead with 9:57 left in the second on an assist from fellow freshman Garret Carter.
He added to the Cougar lead in the early stages of the third, skating trailing down the middle of the ice as a teammate skated with a puck from the left side. He got a feed in front of the net, being left unmarked, and scored his second of the night.
In another freshman connection, the goal was assisted by Carter and Owen Labor.
Mount Mansfield added a final tally late in the third from junior Gavin Gowan with the Rutland net left empty to get an extra attacker. The Cougars were in the midst of killing off a hooking penalty that took them to the final horn.
Rutland had its chances to stay in the hockey game, but couldn't find the back of the net. RHS had a handful of an edge in shots on goal, but MMU senior goalie Declan Heney was game all night long with 22 stops.
Heney seemed to come up with big saves at the right moment. He made a great deflecting save in the second period on a hard slap shot from Rutland, which set up his side to score the opening goal off the ensuing face-off.
His counterpart Noah Bruttomesso had 14 saves for Rutland.
"We tried to keep it simple and play good team hockey," said RHS coach Mike Anderson. "We had a couple of small breakdowns that are easily fixable. We battled hard."
Rutland has had a big turnaround in fortunes after making its move to Division II this season. While the score didn't show it, RHS played arguably the best team in D-II fairly even on Saturday night with just a couple lapses costing them.
Rutland (9-6) is at Harwood on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.