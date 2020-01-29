Mount Mansfield was one step from the Division I finals last season but nowhere in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times-Argus boys basketball power rankings this year — until today.
The Cougars have been slowly cobbling together a good season and two recent games helped them crash the top 10 in a big way. They enter at No. 7 in a week with a lot of movement overall.
MMU is now 6-5 and even its loss at top-ranked CVU helped propel the Cougars up the food chain. They lost a narrow decision 40-35 in Hinesburg on the heels of a big victory at St. Johnsbury, a team trending in the opposite direction.
Also falling on tough times recently are Rutland High School, which drops out of the top 10 with back-to-back losses, and D-II U-32, which fell three spots after its first defeats of the season.
This week’s top 10 through Tuesday’s games (last week’s position given in parentheses).
1. CVU (1, 12-1). The RedHawks barely finished off a sweep of MMU at home. When they met early in the year CVU won by 21.
2. Rice (2, 10-1). The Green Knights beat Rutland without two of their starters and handled St. Jay for the second time this year in a productive week.
3. South Burlington (4, 8-4). A gain by pretty much standing still, with only a win over 5-7 Burlington to show for the week. The Wolves have losses to Rice, Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury so there’s baggage to be shed before the tournament.
4. St. Johnsbury (3, 8-4). Two losses this week but on the road to Rice and MMU. The Hilltoppers still in position for a first-round bye in what looks like a 13-team D-I tournament field.
5. Brattleboro (8, 8-5). Remember when the Colonels were 2-3?
6. Fair Haven (5, 13-0). The one-spot drop no fault of the Slaters, who remain the class of D-II; the D-I field is just growing tougher.
7. Mount Mansfield (unranked, 6-5). These guys were once 2-4.
8. Montpelier (9, 11-1). Ten straight wins. If this keeps up the Solons will never have to leave home in the playoffs until they take a short ride to the Barre Aud.
9. U-32 (6, 10-2). Are two straight losses at home to Spaulding (now 3-9) and Randolph a wake-up call or a sign that something’s going terribly wrong?
10. (Tie). Mill River (10, 8-4) and MSJ (unranked, 6-6). Despite a close win against Woodstock, MSJ may really be putting something together for its title defense in D-II. Their close wins over Hartford and Mill River are good signs.
Mill River had a nice win over Hartford and an ugly win over Windsor so consistency continues to be an issue.
On the bubble: Rutland.
Top five, Division II
1. Fair Haven; 2. Montpelier; 3. U-32; 4 (tie). MSJ and Mill River.
Top five, Division III
1. Hazen; 2. Randolph; 3. Peoples; 4. BFA-Fairfax; 5. Thetford.
Top five, Division IV
1. Rivendell; 2. Twin Valley; 3. Proctor; 4. Poultney; 5. Danville.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.