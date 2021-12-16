Experienced teams make clutch plays at the times when they need them the most. The Mount Mansfield girls basketball team did just that against Rutland Thursday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
The Cougars went on a late 8-0 run fueled by some critical plays by their upperclassmen to best the Ravens 38-35.
Rutland looked to have its first win in hand midway through the fourth quarter. The Ravens scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, quickly erasing the one-point deficit they faced heading into the frame.
Mount Mansfield broke out of its offensive funk with a pair of free throws by Jada Diamond and a perfectly-executed up fake by Cherise Shamp resulted in a basket that cut the Rutland lead to one.
The Cougars tied the game on a free throw and the score was knotted 35-35 with a minute to play.
Mount Mansfield post player Allison Fullem came up with the biggest shot of the day with around 30 seconds to play, scoring in the congested paint area to give the Cougars the lead they wouldn’t surrender.
A Diamond steal near the sideline and a free throw by Shamp iced the Mount Mansfield win.
“(Mount Mansfield) is going to be a good team,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. “They’re going to battle people up north, no doubt about it.”
The loss stings for the Ravens, but the progression from their opening night 20-point loss against Essex on Saturday to Thursday’s defeat.
Their offense was a lot more poised and didn’t play at a breakneck pace and their defense made the Cougars work for everything they got.
“It was night and day. The aggression was good, so I’m super happy with the kids,” Bellomo said. “You can tell we have some young minds and inexperience. It’s all about getting those reps in situations so now if we’re in this situation again, we’ll have an idea.
“They competed with a team that was bigger and more physical than us and we didn’t back down.”
The Ravens ability to adjust was on display early in Thursday’s contest. Mount Mansfield jumped out to a 10-0 lead and Bellomo had to call a pair of early timeouts trying to stem the tide.
Rutland responded well out of the timeout and outscored the Cougars 12-6 the rest of the quarter to cut the deficit to four heading into the second.
The Ravens grabbed their first lead midway through the second quarter, with an Olivia Shipley jumper from the free throw line, a shot the senior center is getting more comfortable taking in the Rutland offense.
Mount Mansfield took the lead back soon after and went into the fourth with a one-point lead.
Rutland was led offensively by junior Karsyn Bellomo with nine points. She was followed by Shipley with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Mackenize McLaughlin added seven points.
Coach Bellomo was impressed with his bench’s play, especially that of junior Katelyn Velde, who provided a spark on both ends with four points, two rebounds and two steals.
“People contributed on the bench. I think hopefully they’ll realize next game, it could be someone else,” Bellomo said. “Katelyn blended in with what was going on.”
Shamp led Mount Mansfield with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Fullem added nine points and nine rebounds.
The second day of the North-South Classic is next up for Rutland (0-2) on Saturday. The Ravens will host CVU at 5 p.m.
