Merriam-Webster dictionary uses words like strength, force and energy to define the word “intensity.” They might want to add Jack Coughlin’s name somewhere in their definition.
The Rutland junior was crucial in the Raven boys basketball team’s 67-34 win against Southern Vermont League rival Burr and Burton Thursday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
The energy is palpable for anyone watching Coughlin play. The intensity beams in his eyes, in every shuffle of his feet, at every play for the ball defensively.
It’s easy for an opposing offensive player to get frustrated when Coughlin is tightly covering them.
“(Jack’s) defensive intensity sets the tone for us,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “This was our first home game in a long time, but when you’re on the road, you have your JV team there with you. They’re always encouraging you and picking you up.
“We really talked about coming with energy and that’s where he sets the tone for us defensively and everyone else follows.”
“I just try to keep the intensity the same with how I start it, 100% from the start of the game,” Coughlin said.
The junior can shoot the ball pretty well too. He led all scorers with 18 points, while racking up five steals and five rebounds.
Rutland led by nine at the half, but there was something missing. They had stretches of dominance in the opening two quarters, chief among them a 15-0 run that bled into the the second, but the Ravens let BBA back into the game multiple times.
Following those 15 unanswered points, the Bulldogs posted nine in a row, keyed by Demarco Wade who scored six of those points.
After an 8-0 run by Rutland, BBA cut the lead to single digits on a 3 to end the half.
Wood was happy with the defensive effort in the first half, but wanted to see some more patience when the Ravens had the ball.
His team did just that in the second half. Fueled by their play on the defensive end, Rutland jumped out to a 10-0 run. The Ravens kept the Bulldogs off the board for the first half of the third quarter and executed on the other end.
“We talked about slowing things down and working harder to get a better shot,” Wood said. “We played with a lot of energy and we moved the ball really well.”
The Ravens continued to dominate in the third, pushing their lead to 21 on a Luke DelBianco putback, and after outscoring BBA by 13 in the third, the game was effectively out of reach.
“It could have gone either way,” Wood said of the third quarter. “They could have come with a run, but fortunately for us, we were able to go on a mini run.”
A big part of the Raiders’ early success has been their ability to be unselfish and look for the best shot. Rutland isn’t a team that will get caught up on stats. If someone is in the best position to score, they’ll find that guy.
That was on display throughout the night and it showed with how many guys contributed.
“In the third quarter, we might have had all five starters score,” Wood said. “When you have guys who can all put the ball in the basket, you really keep teams honestly defensively. I thought BBA did a nice job defensively, but we were just able to get things going.”
Behind Coughlin’s 18, Eli Pockette had 12 points, including two 3s. DelBianco, Owen Traynor and Evan Pockette all had eight, while Noah Depoy had seven points.
Depoy was a force defensively, with four blocks.
Wade led BBA with 11 points, followed by Dustin Joseph with six.
Rutland (3-0) looks to keep it rolling when it hosts fellow undefeated Hartford on Tuesday.
