The Rutland and Otter Valley boys lacrosse teams, along with Mount Anthony, braved the cold on Saturday with one goal in mind – improvement.
Each team was getting their feet wet for the first time against someone in a different uniform than their own. Kinks were worked out and repetitions were had.
It won’t be long until they meet an opposing team with more on the line.
The county’s lacrosse teams all plenty of motivation to make the most of the 2023 season.
For the Rutland boys, it’s about taking another step forward with a young, but talented core. For the Otter Valley boys, it’s about trying to fill in the gaps from a massive graduation exodus.
For the Rutland girls, it’s about breaking through. RHS has been among the elite for years, but hasn’t had a shot at championship glory.
RHS BOYS
TJ Sabotka was an assistant on last year’s Rutland boys team that went 5-10 and this year he is co-head coach with Ben Burton, who took over the program last season.
Sabotka and Burton have an intriguing group on their hands, one that is hungry to make an impact.
“We have a pretty strong sophomore class that were freshman last year and they’re coming up through,” Sabotka said. “Hopefully, that will provide a little momentum moving forward in the future.”
RHS boasts plenty of experience in goal with senior Jarrett Kelley, who is a multi-year starter.
In front of him on defense, there were a handful of graduation losses, but the cupboard isn’t bare.
Ryan Cassarino and Anthony Rock are experienced on that end of the field. Sophomore Andrew Sabotka figures to be another key piece, as does long stick midfielder Jayden Graham.
Senior Jonah Bassett is a face-off specialist and he’ll control the midfield for Rutland.
Rutland lost some big goal scorers from last year’s team, but some guys who started to flash their potential last season will take on bigger roles.
Sophomores Noah Bruttomesso, Riley Rodrigue and Ethan Wideawake have a lot of offensive punch, as does junior Bradley Burton, who had an injury-plagued 2022 season, but is healthy now.
Emilio Strangeway, Jacobb Downs, Sawyer Nelson and Ryan McPhee are others that will find roles as well.
Coach Sabotka said the team could start as many as five or six sophomores.
“A lot of our games last year were close games, we just didn’t win at the end,” Sabotka said.
“We just need to keep our penalties down and step up on offense a little bit,” coach Burton said.
Rutland has a handful of scrimmages on the schedule to prepare for its opener on Saturday, April 8, hosting Division I heavyweight CVU.
OV BOYS
The Otter Valley boys are coming off a season where they went to the Division III semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Montpelier.
If they went to match that or go farther this year, it will be different cast of characters leading the charge. The Otters graduated 10 seniors from last year’s squad.
“We graduated two thirds of the starting attack and almost the whole midfield,” said OV coach Matt Clark. “We have a lot of freshman and sophomores step up that are new to the game. There’s some growing pains, but I’m pleasantly surprised with the effort.”
Defense should be a strength for the Otters with some key returners. Aiden Wade, Simon Martin, Matt Cole and Chase Cram are back on that end.
They’ll be protecting the cage, where goalie Damon Wood takes over.
“He looks good for never having played before,” Clark said.
Thomas Politano, Gavin Towle and Cram could have important offensive roles. Ben Marks is expected to be a strong piece at the faceoff X.
With a younger group, Clark just wants to see improvement daily.
“Our goal this year is to get better every day,” Clark said.
Otter Valley hosts defending champion Montpelier to open the season on Thursday, April 6.
RHS GIRLS
The Rutland girls lacrosse has won 11 or more games in each of its last three seasons, but hasn’t won the big one just yet. RHS comes into this season more motivated than ever to change the narrative.
“I hope they’re motivated. I know I am. We want to be playing in June,” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko. “They’re a rag tag group of kids. They’re good group of girls.”
RHS’s season ended in at the hands of CVU in the Division I state quarterfinals last spring after going 11-4 in the regular season.
Rutland lost just three players from that team, along with a handful of transfers to prep school, but has plenty of talent coming back wanting to make a mark.
Sophomore Amelia Marsh got her feet wet as Olivia Calvin’s backup last spring in goal and Marsh takes on the starting job this year.
“She has good experience from last year and hopefully she’ll grow on that,” Zmurko said. “Olivia was a good role model for Amelia.”
Rutland has some experience returning in front of Marsh with seniors Lauren Solimano and Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer. They’re joined in the back by junior Ady Kinsman and sophomore Lanza Bellomo.
Senior Mia Marsh will be a stalwart in the midfield for RHS. Fellow senior Mackenzie McLaughlin joins the team this season in the midfield as well. She’s a standout in soccer and basketball, so Zmurko expects her to make an impact.
Rutland lost some scoring punch from last year’s senior class, but should be just fine when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the cage.
Senior Karsyn Bellomo and junior Loretta Cooley lead that attacking group and Zmurko noted there’s a handful of younger girls that could step up offensive as well.
Rutland has a few scrimmages on the docket and opens the season on Wednesday, April 5 at Spaulding.
