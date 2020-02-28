There was a time when baseball was the summer game for kids. Nearly everyone played on a youth league team. Playing baseball was as natural a part of summer as plunging into the swimming pool.
The spring and summer landscape is different today with AAU basketball, soccer leagues and camps and myriad other sports options vying for a piece of the athletic pie.
The Rutland County Little League, which became affiliated with Little League International in 2017, is looking to revitalize its part of aspiring young athletes’ summers by making baseball an attractive offering.
The Rutland County Little League has seven teams in its Major division (ages 9-12) and more teams below that level.
“We are doing pretty well but we would really like to expand the teams,” said RCLL President Paul Lasky.
“We want to bring back the enthusiasm in baseball. If there is not interest, there is not interest, but we are finding the interest is there and that people just haven’t been happy with what is being offered.”
Rutland area businessman Walt Manney is on the RCLL board and he believes there are people in place who can take the organization to higher places.
“There are good passionate people involved,” Manney said. “We are trying to get all the kids playing baseball.
“I think we are on the right path.”
Part of this attempt to energize the Rutland County Little League includes equipping coaches with more tools to enhance their instruction and ability to relate to the players.
Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley will be presenting a series of clinics for the coaches.
Shipley’s Spartans have just returned from a successful Florida trip in which they went 4-3 and defeated a Capital University team that was 5-0 going into the game.
Still feeling the jet lag after playing Friday morning, Shipley will present clinics for the Little League coaches on Saturday and Sunday on the CU campus.
“Basically, we are trying to give them the progressions for the development of the kids and their approach to it,” Shipley said.
“And we certainly want to help them to make it fun and enjoyable.”
Shipley said there will be both classroom sessions and some training on the field if they are able to get outside.
“We want to give them plans to help them with their preparation,” Shipley said.
“Ted is part of our board now and he brings a lot of good information,” Lasky said.
RCLL uses a number of fields including White’s Field, JFC Field, St. Peter’s Field and the College of St. Joseph in Rutland City, Rutland Town’s Northwood Park, Castleton University’s softball diamond and the Chippenhook Field.
The league wants to secure its own field complete with a concession stand for the games.
“Our goal is to find a home,” Manney said.
“We want to find a piece of property to buy or develop,” Laskey said.
He envisions a complex with multiple fields and a concession where the Rutland Couty Little League teams could play the majority of their games.
“It’s kind of hard to find the right spot,” Lasky said, but the search will go on.
The league is also developing its own umpires and will take advantage of training being offered regionally in Bristol, Connecticut and nationally in Wiliamsport, Pennsylvania, the home of the Little League World Series.
Lasky points out that RCLL’s mission is sometimes understood. There is a misconception that the organization is attempting to infringe on recreation programs.
“It is the opposite of that,” he said.
Lasky believes there is a place for recreation department’s baseball programs for that age. They are trying to cultivate a program for those who want to play more games and take the sport a little more seriously, giving them a vehicle to improve more as a baseball player.
He said Rutland City Recreation Director Kim Peters is one who does understand the purpose of Rutland County Little League.
“She understands the value in what we are doing. We aren’t trying to get rid of their baseball program,” Lasky said.
Another piece of helping to develop players is getting them involved in the game before they are able to get out on the field. The Police Academy in Pittsford has allowed the league to use its gym free of charge, enabling the youngsters to do drills and throw a ball around long before the long Vermont winter allows them to do so outdoors.
The indoor training at the Academy is available from March 7 through April 25.
Lasky’s wife Daisy’s title in the organization is Player Agent which means she is involved with the draft that in late March that distributes players to the various teams.
Joining Little League International four years ago has allowed a Rutland County team to compete on a district and statewide basis for the right to advance to the New England regional with the ultimate prize the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
Lasky underscores the fact that those types of tournaments after RCLL’s regular 12-game season is “not the driving force” of the league but it does offer a carrot for the more talented and committed players.
The Bennington and Brattleboro teams are longtime members of Little League International and, not surprisingly, the Rutland team took its lumps against those more established teams to the south.
But last year there was a breakthrough when Rutland won a game against Brattleboro. It was an 11-year-old team but the Rutland entry was very young with only abut half its members as old as 11.
Lasky recalled the joy the Rutland players exhibited from winning that game, giving them a scrapbook moment for a lifetime.
The summer months will never again be those days when nearly every kid in town played baseball because that was pretty much the only diversion.
Lasky and those on the RCLL board only want to assure there is an attractive offering for those who wish to play baseball with an emphasis on both playing the game for enjoyment and with the goal of becoming a better ballplayer.
