Lacrosse players missed an entire season in 2020. It helps that most are multiple sport athletes and were fit when they came to preseason practices on April 5.
Rutland girls lacrosse player Kendra Sabotka was a standout on the soccer pitch and basketball floor. Her teammate Alexis Patterson was a strong player on the field hockey field and then on the ice.
It is that way for most of the athletes on coach Matt Zmurko’s Rutland high girls lacrosse team.
“We have a lot of athleticism this year,” Sabotka said.
“We the have a lot of athletes who have played a lot of different sports,” Zmurko said. “The goal is to make them into a lacrosse team.”
It is the same scenario on Rutland County’s other two lacrosse teams.
The Otter Valley boys lacrosse squad boasts Hayden Bernhardt, one of the more recognizable names for the Otters in soccer and basketball.
The Rutland boys lacrosse team features senior Joe Anderson who has been named to the Vermont football team that will play against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in August and Jaden Kelley who did such a tremendous job in the net for the boys soccer team.
So it goes. The county’s three lacrosse rosters are peppered with names familiar to fans in other sports.
The openersThe teams are ready to get after it in the coming days. The Rutland High boys under new coach Sean Miller are scheduled to open the season on Saturday at Alumni Field at 11 a.m. against BFA-St. Albans.
The Rutland girls are also home for their opener. BFA-St. Albans is in town for that one on Monday.
The Otter Valley boys team makes the long trip into Franklin County to tangle with BFA-Fairfax on Monday.
RUTLAND GIRLSThere will be some solid senior leadership on the Rutland girls lacrosse team from the likes of Sabotka, Patterson, Jenna Sunderland, Makieya Hendrickson, Mary Sutton and Luci Horrocks.
The goalie is Olivia Calvin.
She does not have varsity experience except for being called up late from the JV squad in 2019 to occupy a spot on the playoff roster.
“She has a lot of potential and she has great leadership on and off the field,” Zmurko said.
Sophomores expected to make an impact are Mia Marsh, Karsyn Bellomo and Lauren Solimano.
There are some freshmen who figure to emerge but Zmurko isn’t ready to name them yet.
It’s back to basics from a coaching standpoint after missing last season.
“We are trying to keep it simple,” Zmurko said.
It’s a big week at home. After that opener against BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony visits Alumni Field on Thursday.
RUTLAND BOYSSean Miller has a group of seniors he is high on as he begins his first season as coach of the Ravens varsity squad.
They are Dillon Moore, Joe Anderson, Jaden Kelley, Carter Stearns and John Carter.
“We expect some good contributions from them this year,” Miller said.
Rosters are a bit thinner this year, at least in part from COVID.
“The overall numbers are down from what we are accustomed to but the guys we have here are solid,” Miller said.
Miller’s inaugural year would have been 2020 but that season was nixed by the virus.
“For me, personally, it was tough missing out on last year,” he said.
But he is quick to emphasize it was not nearly as hard on him as it was the players, particularly the graduating class.
“The seniors we had last year were really looking forward to their last season in high school,” Miller said.
The goalie will be Jarret Kelley.
Kelley will be able to learn from Miller who was a goalkeeper in college, playing for SUNY Geneseo.
Although he is a first-year head coach with the Ravens, Miller has familiarity with the program and the players. He was a volunteer assistant for three years and has coached from the ground up, starting with kindergartners, to working with Castleton University men’s lacrosse coach Bo McDougall.
He is also in the Rutland school system as the food service director.
He knows what he wants to see on the field.
“We want to play smart, composed lacrosse. More than anything, we want to play team lacrosse,” Miller said.
“I am looking forward to having a good program.”
OTTER VALLEY BOYSA team wearing blue vests works against the other in blue vests on the secluded practice field beyond the softball diamond.
There is a lot of talk. Lacrosse is a game where communication is critical and it is evident just minutes into this practice that new coach Matt Clark stresses that area of the game.
“We are a little light on numbers,” said Clark, echoing the refrain of most coaches this spring.
“But everyone here is working their tail off. Everyone out here wants to be here and is working to get better and is getting better.”
Jakob Stevens and David Williams are the seniors.
Williams returns in goal. After missing last season, he is working off the rust.
Hayden Bernhardt and Evan Thomas are expected to shoulder a lot of the scoring.
The missing year means trying to make up for lost time.
“We need a lot of work. We are getting our lacrosse IQ back up,” Clark said.
Others on the squad are Martin Simon, Brady McDonough, Sawyer Tinsman, Thomas Politano, Austin Cormany, Domanic Davis, Isaac Derepentigny, Cooper Johnson, Samuel Martin, Matthew Moseley, Dan O’Brien, Kieran Williams and Ben Marks.
NOTES: Clark, a social studies teacher at Otter Valley, played his college lacrosse at Salve Regina. ... Zmurko’s team got very close to playing in the state final in 2019, falling 14-13 to South Burlington in the girls Division I semifinal. ... Rutland’s only state title in girls lacrosse came in 2009 when it topped Mount Anthony 11-6 in the title game played at the University of Vermont. ... The Rutland boys lacrosse team has never been to the finals. ... The Otter Valley boys were ousted in a memorable low-scoring lacrosse quarterfinal in 2019, falling 3-2 at Stowe with OV goalie Alec Stevens putting on a spectacular performance.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
