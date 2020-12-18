Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Tara Geraghty-Moats made history on Friday.
Geraghty-Moats won the first women’s Nordic combined FIS World Cup event, besting Norway’s Gyda Westvold Hansen by 1.5 seconds in Ramsau, Austria.
The Norwegian was ahead of the American after the jumping portion of the event, but a strong effort in the 5km race gave Geraghty-Moats the historic win.
The 27-year old West Fairlee product led the women’s standings in the Continental World Cup the last two seasons.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle is one of the American Alpine skiers in Italy this weekend.
Cochran-Siegle had an eighth place finish in the men’s Super G on Friday with a time of 1:27.16. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the race in 1:26.29.
Jared Goldberg (23rd), Travis Ganong (25th) and Bryce Bennett (33rd) rounded out the American contingent.
The men’s downhill race is set for Saturday. Ganong starts second, Cochran-Siegle in 12th, Bennett in 16th, Goldberg 25th, Sam Morse in 50th and Erik Arvidsson in 60th.
Cochran-Siegle’s last downhill race was last Sunday, where he finished 13th in France.
The U.S. women’s Alpine skiing team is in Val d’Isere, France this weekend.
They opened up competition on Friday with the first of two downhill races. American Breezy Johnson was the top stateside finisher, taking a third-place, podium spot behind Switzerland’s Corrine Suter and Italy’s Sofia Goggia. The top three were separated by just 0.20 seconds.
This was Johnson’s first World Cup appearance of the new season, but she has been very impressive in the downhill in competition leading up to Friday.
She finished first in the downhill at the National Championships and second in it at an FIS race, both in November at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
Johnson gets a 14th place start in the Saturday downhill race, followed by teammates Jacqueline Wiles (37th), Keely Cashman (44th) and Isabella Wright (45th).
The women have a Super G race on Sunday, but the start list has yet to be released.
The American cross country skiers are in Dresden, Germany this weekend competing in sprint competition.
Saturday opens up with sprint free technique qualifying. Stratton Mountain School’s Julia Kern starts seventh. She finished 11th in the sprint race last weekend in Switzerland.
SMS teammates Sophie Hamilton Caldwell and Jessie Diggins start qualifying in ninth and 10th respectively. American Hannah Halvorsen starts in 33rd.
Hamilton Caldwell was fifth in the sprint last weekend, while Diggins was 13th.
Stratton’s Simi Hamilton was 14th in last weekend’s sprint. He’ll start 16th in Saturday’s qualifying.
Snowboard World Cup action took place on Thursday with a men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom race.
In the men’s race, Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf was 49th.
Teammates Aaron Muss (24th), Robert Burns (36th), Cody Winters (38th) and Ryan Rosencranz (48th) also competed.
A pair of Americans competed in the women’s race with Lily Janousek in 36th and Iris Pflum in 42nd.
In biathlon action, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Clare Egan finished ninth in the women’s 7.5km sprint on Friday. Teammate Susan Dunklee was 46th. Both women will compete in Saturday’s 10km pursuit.
Jake Brown finished 61st in Thursday’s men’s 10km sprint competition.
