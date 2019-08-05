It has long been said that when the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is in the books, it marks the end of summer.
There are still many weeks remaining for barbecues but when it comes to the rhythm of local sports, there is a lot of truth to the saying.
The first day of high school football practices is Aug. 12. The Springfield Cosmos can’t wait. They have one of the early-bird practices that day — 6 a.m. on Brown Field.
All other high school fall teams begin their formal practices on Aug. 15.
It was one heck of a summer and we just can’t let it go without a few thoughts:
Legion rivalry
The Rutland Post 31 vs. Lakes Region American Legion baseball rivalry was at its best this summer.
Both teams had very successful seasons with Lakes Region nailing down the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division with a 20-4 record and Post 31 right behind as the No. 2 seed at 19-5.
The games were fun during the season and in the state tournament.
During Rutland’s thrilling 7-6 victory over Lakes Region at CVU in the state tournament, the base umpire was compelled to quiet a spirited Post 31 bench with a loud warning.
You have to love the intensity of a good rivalry.
Legion tournament
Where do we start? It was a thrilling tourney for sure that saw both Rutland County teams perform well and win some games.
Lakes Region possibly had more adversity to overcome than any team in the field. They lost their hottest hitter and a superb defensive outfielder when Aaron Szabo had to report to the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University.
They were really hamstrung in the pitch count rules when their game with South Burlington was suspended and had to pick up from the point of suspension the next day.
Many people’s opinion, including mine, is that the game never should have been started. It was quite evident that the game would never reach completion before the first pitch was thrown.
Trying to play four games in one day on the same field was a mistake. Many knew that before it began and it became apparent to everyone as the day went along.
Here’s another beef about the tourney: They charge $3 for a program that is the least fan friendly program I have ever seen. A program needs to have rosters with players’ names and uniform numbers.
The Legion has been producing these programs for years with only team photos and names beneath them, making them of little use to fans.
This criticism aside, it was a fantastic tournament with tons of drama that included an incredible ride to the championship by Brattleboro Post 5.
It is a lot of work putting on an eight-team, double elimination tournament and the Colchester Cannons did a lot of things right as well, including having the diamond in impeccable shape.
Every year it is hard to beat the Vermont American Legion Championship for good baseball, intensity and hustle by all eight teams, excitement and drama.
It packed all of these into one package again, making for a memorable event.
If you are a baseball fan, there is nothing quite like the drama that unfolds over this five-day affair.
Lions soccer cup
You can always count on this all-star event that pits the top recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire against one another as being competitive.
The soccer is outstanding and New Hampshire’s women’s victory and Vermont’s win in the men’s game gave the crowd at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium some outstanding action.
One thing the Lions should be ashamed of is their program. The men’s game that began in 1975 has statistics in the program for goals, assists, goalkeeper records and team records.
You can discover that Stevens High’s Donny White is the only player to score three goals in the game, his hat trick coming in 1980. You can see that Proctor’s Dave Morgan had a goal and two assists in the 1976 contest.
But nothing has been done to chronicle the women’s statistics over their series, which began in 1983. There is not one statistic, other than scores of the game, in the program for the women’s series.
That is preposterous in this day and age.
But the camp and game give these soccer players, their families and fans memories for a lifetime.
The Lions tirelessly devote hours each day of camp to make certain everything runs smoothly and the players and coaches have the best experience possible.
I know it is one of the highlights of my summer, every summer.
Streaks
Proctor’s Gannon McKearin won the Crowley Brothers Memorial 10K Road Race an astounding fifth consecutive time — something that nobody else has done in the long and storied history of this race.
Rutland Country Club’s Drake Hull won a third consecutive Vermont Amateur and the fact that he achieved this last one on his home course heightened the buzz.
Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
This all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire is healthy again.
The crowd was bigger than it has been recently — at least by my eyes — the game was competitive and I believe it is healthier than it has been in a long time.
New Hampshire’s 21-9 win certainly had drama. The score was 14-9 late in the game after Rutland’s Ryan Moore and Burr and Burton Academy’s Jake Baker hooked up for a touchdown pass.
Most importantly, the series is competitive again. There were long stretches when you wondered whether or not Vermont would win a game again.
New Hampshire had won 15 straight, many by lopsided scores. The Granite Staters outscored Vermont 147-39 from 2012 through 2014.
Then the playing field became level when it was ruled New Hampshire players could play in only one all-star game, their own East-West game earlier in the summer or the Maple Sugar Bowl.
That made for a much better game and equalized the situation between states with a great disparity in population and schools that play varsity football.
Yes, the game is alive and well. Vermont, in fact, won three straight before New Hampshire won Saturday.
The summer sports landscape is made richer by the fact Vermont and New Hampshire have senior all-star games in so many sports, but the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is by far the largest spectacle and attracts the most interest.
It will turn 67 next year, but it never gets old.
The summer sports scene is not quite over. The Vermont Women’s Amateur is underway this week.
But the Maple Sugar Bowl has been the line between summer and fall sports for many since it began back in 1954.
Set your alarm clocks, Springfield Cosmos.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
