Randy Crossman, a 62-year-old woodworker and seventh-generation Vermonter, has crossed the halfway mark in his goal to summit Pico Mountain 365 times in 365 days, a project he calls “PicoSummit365.”
He began the project in summer 2021 and just recently exceeded 200 hikes. Crossman is an avid outdoorsman who committed to this goal to raise awareness and funds for Building Bright Futures (BBF), where his daughter Dr. Morgan Crossman serves as executive director.
Building Bright Futures is a nonprofit organization working to improve the well-being of young children (from prenatal to age 8) and families in Vermont. BBF monitors Vermont’s early care, health and education systems while advising the state’s governor, administration and legislature on policy improvements.
“I started hiking and running Pico when I was 14 years old, so I’ve grown up on this mountain,” Crossman said, in a Building Bright Futures press release.
“When I started PicoSummit 365 last summer, I told myself I would try it for 30 days. I made it to 30 and decided to go for 50. I needed a cause to motivate me, so I told Morgan I wanted to raise awareness of Building Bright Futures and the great things they’re doing for Vermont families. As of today, I’m 218 days in.”
Randy Crossman’s endeavor is also inspired by his 4-year-old granddaughter Amelie Lataille, the daughter of Morgan Crossman.
Crossman’s hikes have continued through all seasons, including in weather that reached 20 degrees below zero with 15 mile-per-hour winds. His project is on track to reach its goal on June 21, 2022, with his 365th summit of Pico Mountain.
Crossman is the facilities director at Castleton University. In his spare time, he runs a custom woodworking business, Vermont Woodshop. On weekdays, he does his Pico hikes after work, which means that he often hikes in the dark.
To date, Crossman has climbed a total of more than 700 miles and nearly 400,000 feet of elevation gain, and he has raised more than $6,000 in pledges.
Since he had a knee replacement in 2019, Crossman consulted with his doctor before beginning his hikes. When he has needed to miss a day or two due to holidays or personal reasons, he summits Pico Mountain twice in one day to make up for lost time. Family members have also joined him on several of the hikes.
“A heart pumper and surely a physical test,” Crossman’s sister-in-law Kim Levins said after joining Crossman on his 194th hike. “I cannot put into words how amazing he is to do this day after day after day. In most cases, night after night.”
Building Bright Futures’ Executive Director Morgan Crossman said, “I’m in awe of my dad’s physical and mental toughness and am grateful for the continuous love and support he shows for our family and my work. I hope to spend some time on the mountain with him this summer, but I can’t imagine that even if he carried Amelie up, I’d be able to keep up with him.”
