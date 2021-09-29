Randy Crossman said he has had a love-hate relationship with Pico Mountain.
The mountain has been the 62-year-old Crossman’s playground and training ground most of his life. He climbed it to get in shape for football when he was playing for Rutland High School and he grew up skiing it.
Lately, his relationship with the mountain made famous by Olympic champion Andrea Mead Lawrence is more love than hate.
That is because his latest endeavor on the mountain is all about love — love of family and love of children.
Crossman is doing 365 hikes in 365 days on Pico to bring awareness to Building Bright Futures, an organization of which his daughter Morgan Crossman is the Executive Director.
Building Bright Futures’ primary role is to improve care for Vermont children from prenatal to age 8.
It is a cause as close to Randy’s heart as it is Morgan’s now that he is a grandfather. Morgan has a 4-year-old daughter Amelie.
Less than three years ago, Randy had a knee replacement. He asked the doctor for the green light for his latest venture.
“He told me it should be fine if I don’t fall on it,” Randy said.
Each hike is a little more than 3.5 miles and he has done just over 100 now, putting him a couple over the pace for his 365 hikes in 365 days. He keeps track of his quest via an app on his phone.
“I needed to give Jack Healey (retired WSYB sports director) something to talk about other than me being the most underrated quarterback at Rutland,” Crossman said.
Crossman was the quarterback of the 1977 team.
His other reason for this physical challenge is more to the point.
“I have always been a champion of anything that my daughter has been involved with. I needed a cause that I could look forward to every day,” said Crossman, the facilities director at Castleton University.
“I just wanted to spread awareness about it.”
Spreading awareness of Building Bright Futures is the main goal of the daily climbing but a byproduct of the climbing is that he is also raising a bit of money for Building Bright Futures.
His friends Peg and Joe Kraus were waiting for him at the end of one of his hikes and pledged $10 to the organization each time Crossman summits the mountain.
Crossman knows he is fortunate that he can still be undertaking this type of physical challenge at his age.
“It is pretty crazy that I can even be doing this,” he said.
Armed with a couple of Masters degrees and a Doctorate, Morgan moved back to Vermont a little over two years ago from her work at Massachusetts General.
Amelie was part of the motivation for the move.
“I wanted her to have the same upbringing in the Green Mountain State that I had,” Morgan said.
That upbringing included being a field hockey standout at Rutland High. She went on to be a two-year captain in the sport at the University of Rhode Island.
She secured the job with Building Bright Futures and she and her family landed in Hinesburg where they have a home surrounded by an expansive trail network.
She embraces a love for the outdoors the same way her father does.
Life and work changed dramatically for Morgan not long after she moved back to Vermont. That is when COVID hit.
She had been logging plenty of miles to visit child care centers around the state and to meet with legislators in Montpelier.
All of a sudden, the miles shrank and the Zoom meetings multiplied.
The heart of the job was still all about the children but the challenges became different in the face of the virus.
One was making certain that the children had equitable access to resources. Mothers were out of the home working in many instances but the children had to be home, doing their schoolwork virtually.
Transportation became another problem for many.
“We still have a lot of work to do as far as equitable access,” Morgan said.
She is thrilled that her father has embraced the cause which she is passionate about.
“He has been hiking Pico for years and years. He saw this as an opportunity to bring awareness to what we are doing,” Morgan said. “And now he has a 4-year-old granddaughter.
“He is always up for a challenge.”
Morgan’s work brings her back into the Rutland area frequently as she works with the Rutland Regional Council, another arm of her organization.
Her family was trying to figure out a way to get back to the state she so loves. Building Bright Futures was the vehicle to both getting back to her native state and allowing her to live her passion of helping young children.
Amelie might be 4, but she already has at least that many field hockey sticks.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.