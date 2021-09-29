If you put the ball on net, you may be rewarded for it. Rutland girls soccer senior Izzy Crossman knows that to be true.
With rain falling on the Alumni Field turf, it was her shot from the left side of the box with 6.5 seconds left in double overtime that sent the Ravens home with a 1-0 win against Middlebury Wednesday night.
Crossman’s intention on the ball wasn’t necessarily to find the back of the net. It was more so to put the ball in a position where her team could make a play on it around the goal.
“With six seconds left, I have a lot of faith in my team so I thought, pop it in and they’ll do something, but it just happened to go in on my shot,” Crossman said.
When the overtime period begins, the intensity picks up to push the ball forward, and if second OT hits, that goes double.
Rutland and Middlebury were doing everything they could to get numbers forward and produce chances in the two overtime periods.
“We really worked together hard in that last few minutes to pull it in together. It was a team effort,” Crossman said.
“In any of the overtimes, you just want to press forward as much as you can, but you also have to know with that comes a quick counter attack against you,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
“The game plan was to get as many bodies as we can forward and credit to Izzy for hanging with that ball. It was wet, so any ball you could put some good power on toward the net when it’s slippery, it can go any which way.”
There weren’t a ton of shots on goal in the two overtime periods, but both sides were pressing hard to get an opportunity.
Only nine shots were taken combined in the first half, but Rutland had a couple solid chances to go ahead.
With about 23 minutes left in the first half, Ady Kinsman sent a good ball toward the left post. The Ravens got a foot on it, but didn’t find the back of net.
Twelve minutes later, Camryn Kinsman had a great cross to the far post coming off a set piece play. Multiple Rutland girls got into the box, but none could get on the other end of the ball.
Rutland had the first viable chance of the second half when Camryn Kinsman sent a perfect through ball to sophomore Bethany Solari on a counter attack. Solari had a solid shot on goal, but Middlebury keeper Julia Bartlett saved it.
Bartlett was much busier in the second half than she was in the opening 40 minutes.
The Ravens did a much better job of piecing passes together, resulting in quality chances in the second half.
“The first half wasn’t our best play. Credit to Middlebury, they were moving the ball better than we did,” McClallen said. “In the second half, I feel like we elevated our game. We started to connect on passes and get numbers forward.
“Sometimes that can be our struggle. We can hang back and create gaps. In the second half, we utilized our speed.”
Rutland had its best run of play midway through the second half, where it was putting a ton of balls on Bartlett. In the second half, Bartlett made eight of her 11 saves and was up to the task with a relentless Raven attack coming at her.
The Tigers didn’t produce much in the form of chances throughout the game, but they had a big opportunity with about four minutes left in regulation.
The Ravens were called for a trip in the box and Middlebury was awarded penalty kick. Ivy Doran was chosen to take the kick against Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore. Doran looked to slot the ball in the left corner of the net on the ground, but her shot went just a bit wide, keeping the game scoreless.
Wednesday’s win gave Rutland a season sweep over the Tigers, having previously beaten them 3-0 in a game that started the Ravens’ current four-game win streak.
Rutland (5-3) is at Mount Abraham on Saturday. Middlebury (4-3-1) is at Vergennes on Saturday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
