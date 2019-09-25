QUECHEE — Brennon Crossmon had a pair of goals and an assist, leading Proctor to a 4-2 victory over Mid-Vermont Christian in boys soccer Wednesday.
The Phantoms broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie and improved to 6-0-1, dropping MVC to 2-4.
Elliot Renninger had both goals for Mid-Vermont.
Conner McKearin had a goal and an assist and Joel Denton also scored for the Phantoms, who are off until they host Sharon on Tuesday. That’s one of six games scheduled over the next two weeks for the Phantoms.
West Rutland 2, Otter Valley 0
WEST RUTLAND — MacAllister Perry and Tim Blanchard had goals and West Rutland downed Otter Valley 2-0 in SVL soccer Wednesday.
Blanchard scored on a 40-yard free kick and Perry converted a rebound for the 3-3-2 Horde, which will visit Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Otter Valley fell to 1-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 4, Randolph 1
RANDOLPH — Randolph’s Trisha Eaccarino scored to tie the game 10 minutes into the second half on Wednesday.
Springfield’s Jenna Veysey took over from there.
Veysey scored her second goal two minutes later, then added her third and fourth goals of the game to lead the Cosmos to a 4-1 victory in non-league play.
Emma Snyder assisted the game-winner and Haley Streeter and Mycah White also logged assists for the 6-2 Cosmos.
“We missed a lot of chances and we weren’t sharp but sometimes you have to give the other team credit,” said Cosmos coach Ray Curren.
“Give us credit for taking the game back.”
Megan Stagner had three saves in the Cosmos net while Kaylee Thayer had a dozen for Randolph.
The Cosmos are 6-2 after the win over the 0-7 Galloping Ghosts. They face a much sterner test on Saturday when unbeaten Fair Haven comes to town.
Leland & Gray 6, White River Valley 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — Ainsley Henderson and Erin Bates popped in two goals each and Leland & Gray pushed past White River Valley 6-0 in SVL soccer Wednesday.
The Rebels are now 6-2.
“This team happens to work really well together,” said coach Lucas Bates. “This is a really fun team to coach.”
One of the reasons is the rock-solid midfield play of freshman Abby Towle, senior Erin Bates and sophomore Hannah Landers. Coach Bates said if there is a catalyst on the team, it is Landers, who solidifies both offense and defense.
Landers and Ellie Longo also scored and Bay Holmes, Bates, Towle and Izzy Ameden had assists. Sydney Hescock had nine saves in what coach Bates called “her best game of the season.”
Fiona Vaillancourt had 14 saves for 4-2 WRV.
The Rebels will host Green Mountain on Saturday.
Woodstock 2, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Audrey Eggum scored with 4.4 seconds left to lift Woodstock over Hartford 2-1 in MVL soccer Wednesday.
Woodstock is 3-3-1 and Hartford 3-5.
Arlington 11, MSJ 0
ARLINGTON — Haley Mattison, Sidney Herrington and Lilah Ward had two goals apiece in Arlington’s 11-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph in the opening round of the John Werner tournament Wednesday.
Arlington is 4-4 and MSJ 1-6.
CROSS COUNTRY
Giffin, Broadley set records
NORTH CLARENDON — Rain could not slow down Mill River’s Brogan Giffin and Bellows Falls’ Abby Broadley on Tuesday. They set course records on Mill River Union High School’s bucolic 3.1-mile layout.
Mill River’s Giffin shaved 29 seconds off his own course record by clocking 16:11.
Broadley shattered the previous record held by Mount Anthony’s Sarah Umphlett. Broadley came across in 19:35. Umphlett’s mark was 20:30.
Umphlett bettered that time with a 20:21 but on this day it was good for third.
The Bellows Falls girls own the team title and Rutland took the top team honors in the boys race.
TOP 10 BOYS — 1. Brogan Giffin, Mill River, 16:11; 2. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 17:58; 3. Tim Salter-Roy, Bellows Falls, 17:59; 4. Asa Burrows-Crane, Mount Anthony, 18:56; 5. Parker Todd, Otter Valley, 19:18; 6. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 19:26; 7. Collin Robertson, Bellows Falls, 19:30; 8. Max McCalla, Rutland, 19:50; 9. Gabe Hakimoglu, Bellows Falls, 19:59; 10. Andrew Ponessi, 20:00.
BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Rutland 41, 2. Bellows Falls 50, 3. Mount Anthony 104, 4. Otter Valley 142, 5. Green Mountain 172.
TOP 10 GIRLS — 1. Abby Broadley, Bellows Falls, 19:35; 2. Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls, 20:05; 3. Sarah Umphlett, Mount Anthony, 20:21; 4. Annika Heintz, Mill River, 20:30; 5. Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony, 20:59; 6. Rosanna Hyde, Rutland, 21:38; 7. Abby Dearborn, Bellows Falls, 22:26; 8. Sierra McDermott, Rutland, 22:27; 9. Ashley Bertlett, Bellows Falls, 22:30; 10. Olivia Bernier, Green Mountain, 22:31.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Bellows Falls 30, 2. Rutland 75, 3. Green Mountain 89, 4. Otter Valley 118.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Keene State 3, Castleton 0
KEENE, N.H. — Nina Bruno scored twice and Keene defeated Castleton 3-0 in a field hockey matchup of Little East Conference unbeatens Wednesday.
The Owls are 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the LEC, where 3-4 Castleton fell to 2-1.
Rachel Loseby had five saves for the Owls while Tashia Pashby-Rockwood stopped four in the Spartans nets.
Castleton will visit UMass-Dartmouth for another Little East game Saturday.
CORRECTIONS
This week’s football power rankings mistakenly listed Springfield as 3-1. The Cosmos are 4-0.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team is 6-0-1, not 4-5 as reported in Wednesday’s roundup.
