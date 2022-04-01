Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.