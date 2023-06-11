Vermont became the 14th state in 1791 but it will always be No. 49 to Cameron Fisher of Cleveland, Tennessee.
Fisher has a goal to run a half marathon in all 50 states and he checked off No. 49 on Sunday at the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race with its finish line in downtown Rutland.
He will complete the odyssey on Sept. 16 with No. 50 in North Dakota.
Fisher said the most beautiful course was the third one he ever did, the Mickelson Trail Half Marathon in Deadwood, South Dakota in 2008.
But he loved the 13.1-mile layout on Sunday, too, a course that began at the old College of St. Joseph campus, went out the West Proctor Road and picked up the 10-K course by the park in Proctor.
"I really liked the variety," Fisher said.
There were others at the Crowley checking off their own 50-state goal.
One was 62-year-old Scott Campbell from Denton, Texas. Vermont was his 43rd state for a half marathon.
A journalism graduate of North Texas State, Campbell writes a blog about his running experiences in each state.
"Some of it is philosophy stuff," Campbell said of the blog.
"This is such a great country and much of it is because of small towns."
No. 44 for Campbell will be in Washington State followed by Alaska.
"That will get me down to my last five," he said.
Nicholas Recker of Franklin, Tennessee has a goal to run 5K races in all 50 states and Sunday the Crowley enabled him to check off No. 38.
Saturday, the Coast-to-Coast 5K in Freeport, Maine will become No. 39.
The Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race includes a Downtown Kids Mile Run, a 10K, 5K and the half marathon.
Matthew Pennock, a 28-year-old from Somerville, Massachusetts won the half marathon and set a new record in the process with his time of 1:19.11, toppling the record set by Mill River Union High cross country coach Kell Giffin of 1:20.31 established in 2016.
Pennock competes in USTA races in the Boston area on a regular basis.
"I am not normally in the top 100 there," he said.
Charlotte's 32-year-old Brittany Ambrosio was the female winner, crossing the tape in 1:32.26.
Ambrosio had only competed in the Vermont City Marathon a few weeks ago, covering the layout in 3:16.
Ambrosio led wire-to-wire.
"It is a beautiful course," she said. "But there were not enough fans."
The Vermont City Marathon is famous for the large turnout of fans at all along the course.
You might see her defending her title in 2024.
"I'd love to come back," Ambrosio said.
Top Males in Half Marathon — 1. Matthew Pennock, Somerville, Mass.; 1:19.11; 2. Aaron Epps, Rutland, 1:26.26. 3. Jeremy Henderson, Sharon, 1:39.41; 4. Scott Campbell, Denton, Texas, 1:45.35; 5. Nicholas Parks, Manchester, 1:47.12; 6. J.T. Henley, Monkton, 1:49.03; 7. Dewayne Moree, Cleveland, Tenn., 1:52.32; 8. Matthew Poli, Center Rutland, 1:56.06; 9. Michael Oyler, Austin, Texas, 1:59.01.
Top Females in Half Marathon — 1. Brittany Ambrosio, Charlotte, 1:32.26; 2. Chrissy Oyler, Austin, Texas, 1:41.24; 3. Megan Serpa, Stoneham, Mass., 1:41.53; 4. Lauren Brauckman, Somerville, Mass., 1:42.47; 5. Kateri Danay, Waterbury, 1:4635; 6. Rebecca O'Callaghan, Boston, 1:48.03; 7. Daron Raleigh, Rutland, 1:50.37; 8. Eleanor Andrews, Northampton, Mass., 1:56.34; 9. Robin Cotter, Lebanon, N.H., 1:57.05; 10. Michaela Poulin, Newburyport, Mass., 1:59.54.
The 10-K
The story here was double vision. Didn't we just see that guy break the tape in the 5K?
Matthew Califano won the 10K after his twin brother Alex Califano won the 5K.
The 16-year-old Califano brothers live in Craftsbury Common and are members of the Craftsbury Academy cross country team that has won the Division III state championship three consecutive years.
They will be seniors at Craftsbury Academy in the fall.
Proctor's Gannon McKearin, gunning for his sixth straight Crowley 10K victory finished third.
Rutland's Theresa Haywood was the women's winner in a time of 51:10.
Rutland's Jaclyn Massie held the lead for more than half the race. Haywood finished in 49:31 and Massie in 51:10.
The 40-year-old Haywood has lived in Rutland for 20 years and competed in numerous Crowley races.
She said she gets a lift at the top of the hill in Center Rutland when Dewy Field comes into view.
"That is when you know that you are on the home stretch," she said.
The most famous runner in the 10K was Bill Rodgers, winner of multiple Boston and New York City Marathons.
The 75-year-old Rodgers placed 10th in the 10K among the male runners and then helped to hold the banner at the finish line for the winners of the half marathon.
This was the 16th year that Rodgers has run in the Crowley event.
Top Females in the 10K — 1. Theresa Haywood, Rutland, 49:31; 2. Jaclyn Massie, 51:10; 3. Keri Parker, Rutland, 55:53; 4. Karen Gillespie, Boxborough, Mass., 56:01; 5. Jenna Sunderland, Center Rutland, 56:49; 6. Carrie Fenn, Charlotte, 57:03; 7. Althea Bilodeau Lamb, Mendon, 1:05.39; 8. Claudia Pfaff, Charlotte, 1:08.48; 9. Melissa Cox, West Rutland, 1:12.00; 10. Lauren Antonelli, Ringwood, N.J., 1:13.28.
Top Males in 10K — 1. Matthew Califano, Craftsbury Common, 36:52; 2. Paul Murphy, Mendon, 39:59; 3. Gannon McKearin, Proctor, 43:21; 4. Nate Akers, North Chittenden, 48:06; 5. David Schneider, Rutland, 49:03; 6. Chad Stevens, Cambridge, N.Y., 49:13; 7. Chris Littler, Bomoseen, 50:07; 8. Stephen Waite, Rutland, 56:34; 9. Andy Lamb, Mendon, 58:22; 10. Bill Rodgers, 58:27.
The 5K
Alex Califano won the 5K portion of the Crowley and he did it the hard way. Califano took a wrong turn and wound up running 3.6 miles instead of 3.1.
Julie Jessop of Auburn, Maine was the female winner.
Jessop was healing a stress fracture all winter and this was her first race back from the injury.
"I didn't think that I'd be able to win," she said.
Her next test will be a 10K in Freeport, Maine.
"I am hoping that I'll be a lot faster there," she said.
Top Females in 5K — 1. Julie Jessop, Auburn, Maine, 29:03; 2. Katie Ward, Madison, Wisc., 30:02; 3. Diana Sharon, Brandon, 32:35; 4. Maureen Littler, Bomoseen, 32:50; 5. Victoria Perkins, Proctor, 32:56; 6. Kathie Hysell, Rutland, 33:14; 7. Ann Irons, Fair Haven, 33:18; 8. Emily Brooks, 34:00; 9. Bev Klason, Portland, Ore., 10. Elizabeth Reddy, Mendon, 36:07.
Top Males in 5K — 1. Alex Califano, Craftsbury Common, 20:23; 2. Chris Lecor, Essex, 25:46; 3. Riley Gurbach, Richmond, Texas, 28:10; 4. John Meneghini, Oak Lawn, Illinois, 28:23; 5. Jack Jessop, Auburn, Maine, 29:21; 6. Aiden Howland, Rutland, 29:21; 7. Joseph Danay, Waterbury, Conn., 31:39; 8. James Reddy, Mendon, 36:08; 9. Mike McIntyre, Clarkston, Mich., 37:23.