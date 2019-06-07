You would have too look far and wide to find a running event with a more storied history than the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Races. Another chapter in this event’s history will be written Sunday.
It was in 1927 when Rutland’s Frank Crowley challenged Clarence de Mar, a multiple winner of the Boston Marathon, to a race. The competition went off on April 21, 1928, and Crowley won the challenge with a time of 34 minutes, 7 seconds.
About six years ago, Frank Crowley’s grandson Tim Hertler was cleaning his attic in Traverse City, Michigan when he found the trophy from that 1928 race that was run on a 6-mile course from Proctor to Rutland.
Sunday will be the 43rd consecutive edition of the Crowley and the 91st overall. It begins when the runners toe the starting line near the park in Proctor for the 10-K and at College of St. Joseph for the half marathon. There is also a 5-K and a Kids Downtown Mile. All races begin at 8 a.m.
The race is named for Frank Crowley and his brothers Joe and Larry, prominent figures in Rutland during their lives.
The race that began with De Mar, so faomus in the history of the Boston Marathon, continues Sunday with another Boston Marathon legend — Bill Rodgers.
Rodgers loves the Crowley and has been running the 10-K part of its for years.
The 71-year-old Rodgers is expected to run in the Bellin Run in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, and then get on a plane to make it to Proctor for the Crowley.
Rodgers won four Boston Marathons including three straight from 1978-80 and has also won the New York City Marathon.
Frank Crowley’s running accomplishments can take their place right there with those of Rodgers and De Mar. He was an All-American at Manhattan College where his plaque has a place in the school’s Hall of Fame. He also finished eighth in the 1500 meters at the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
This is the sliver anniversary as Crowley race directors for Rutland’s Mike and Paula Lannon.
Mike pointed out that the half marathon field will boast about 50 runners this year or about twice as many as last year.
“We should have close to 250 runners (in all races),” he said. “There are more women than men, I would say by about 70 to 30. More women are running in the country and in the world.”
Proctor’s Gannon McKearin, a member of the Castleton University men’s cross country team, is expected to be in the 10-K field and aiming for his fifth consecutive title.
Proctor’s Mike Canty has likely run the most Crowley races.
“I have either done it 31 or 32 years, I will have to look back. I have saved all my numbers from each year,” Canty said.
He has done mainly 10-Ks but has also done some of the 5-K races and one year did a relay event with son Kevin and daughter Caitlin.
There is a newer tradition near the end of the race that Mike Lannon is especially proud of involving the Mill River Union High School cheerleaders.
The cheerleaders operate the race’s final water station near Dewey Field in Center Rutland. They wait for the last runner and run with that runner the final mile-and-a-half to the finish line. They form a double line near the finish and perform cheers as that runner completes his journey.
“I think it’s very unique. I’m not sure that is done anywhere else. It’s really cool,” Lannon said.
The 10-K has always been the Vermont Masters Championship but this year, for the first time, it is also the Road Runners Club of America’s Eastern 10-K Championships. That designation is bringing runners to the field from each of the New England states.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.