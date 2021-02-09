When Evan Crumb was playing basketball for Long Trail School, he loved to come into the gyms in Proctor and West Rutland. He relished the environments.
He and his teammates were connoisseurs of visiting gymnasiums. That’s all they played in. The Dorset school did not have a gym of its own yet.
“Baseball and basketball, we traveled to every game. We knew that 75% of the fans would be against us,” Crumb said.
“We always wanted to play in a gym with a lot of energy. Proctor and West Rutland had a great atmosphere. I loved the Proctor gym.
“The West Rutland and Proctor communities were so invested in their teams.”
Atmosphere is still important to Crumb. Now, he attempts to create it for the Holy Cross hockey fans listening to him on campus radio station WCHC.
Crumb is a senior at Holy Cross and in his fourth season, third doing the play-by-play, of being involved with the Crusaders’ hockey broadcasts.
He has a passion for the game.
“I am a huge Rangers fan,” he said.
He grew up listening to Doc Emrick, the first member of the media inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
Crumb came to Holy Cross with the intent of playing baseball. Living back in Sunderland, he played on elite travel teams and had dreams of a baseball future.
A catcher, he had an ankle injury while at Long Trail School and never could get comfortable behind the plate again.
“The ankle never really came around,” he said.
He thought of being a manager for the baseball team. They also wanted him to throw batting practice.
“I ended up not being so good at it. Baseball just didn’t work out,” Crumb said.
Being a Division I athlete requires investing considerable time and Crumb was not willing to take that much of it away from his academics.
Being involved with the school’s hockey broadcasts provided a natural outlet.
“I wanted to stay involved in sports any way that I could,” Crumb said.
“I think I picked it up quickly,” Crumb said of doing radio.
The biggest improvement over the three years has come in the way he gets ready for games.
“When I was a sophomore, I got to the rink and hour before the game. I was scrambling to learn the visiting team,” Crumb said.
Then, he began preparing in his dorm room for the weekend games on Friday night.
His study included using a template provided him by Dan McLaughlin who had worked with Crumb as a Holy Cross student and now works at NESN Plus.
Crumb will graduate with a degree in history and now looks toward law school.
“I have three good acceptances,” he said. It sounds as though he is leaning toward Boston University.
That does not mean he will have called his last hockey game. He believes there are opportunities that will allow him to still do play-by-play of hockey or baseball, another game he has broadcast at Holy Cross.
“I think baseball is well-suited for the radio,” Crumb said.
He points to Ryan Holt, who graduated from Holy Cross in 2010 and is the voice of the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors in California.
Crumb felt he might have been into sports at Long Trail School too much, to a point where it hurt him academically.
“I applied to 15 schools and the only two that accepted me were UVM and Holy Cross,” he said.
Today, he looks at that as a blessing.
“At so many colleges, the teachers are there for research and teaching is a way to pay for it,” Crumb said. “I get the exact opposite feeling here at Holy Cross. The teachers are here for the students.”
This fall, sports and every other aspect of life was curtailed by the pandemic so Crumb picked up a new endeavor to make a little money and fill the void. He began officiating soccer.
“We had a very modified season in Massachusetts. There were no sliding tackles, no headers and no throw-ins,” Crumb said.
The Holy Cross men’s hockey team is in the midst of a COVID pause right now but Crumb is looking forward to weekends of broadcasting Holy Cross men’s and women’s hockey again.
He said the school administration is more behind the broadcasting of games than ever since fans are not allowed to attend games or travel. Crumb has also pushed for broadcasting road games whereas typically it has only been the home games on radio.
Going on the road allowed him to broadcast a game between Holy Cross and American International College at the Mass. Mutual Center, an American Hockey League rink in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“Doing a game from an AHL rink with a real press box and an incredible view of center ice was a highlight,” Crumb said.
The Patriot League will be playing spring football and that might become a broadcast addition to the campus radio lineup.
It has all made for a wonderful ride for Crumb at Holy Cross but he often thinks of the days back at LTS. “We did a lot of bonding on all those bus rides,” Crumb said.
“I am so glad that Long Trail has the gym now and the students do not have to travel to every game.”
He does have some advice for LTS seniors.
“I think it’s a very difficult thing sometimes for students to transition to college, especially when they come from a small Vermont community where everyone knows everyone.
“My advice is to get involved as one goes off to college. Some of the best parts of it will be meeting people through extracurriculars.
“This is evidence that college is what you put into it. There is nothing like a new experience to help yourself grow.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.