BENNINGTON — The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays opened the 2022 summer season on Tuesday competing against the Bennington Marauders at Bennington Recreation Center.
The Stingrays got a quartet of wins apiece from Ari Cioffi, Miles Garvin and Ollie Lord, while other CRV swimmers had multiple wins as well.
In the 17-18 age group, Cioffi outpaced teammate Janie Thompson by less than two seconds in the girls 100-yard individual medley.
Garvin won all four of his boys races uncontested, while Cioffi had uncontested wins in 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 free.
Thompson won uncontested in the 100 breaststroke, 50 breast and 50 backstroke.
In the 15-16 division, the Stingrays' Rowan Caulkins took uncontested wins in the girls 100 IM and 100 fly.
CRV's Savannah Rose cruised to her lone win of the day in the girls 13-14 IM, finishing in 1:17.49, more than nine seconds faster than second-place Avery Camarda, of Bennington.
The Stingray's Noah Waterman earned a comfortable four-second win in the boys 11-12 50 free and 50 back races.
Teammate Carl Johnson won the boys 11-12 50 fly by more than 10 seconds.
In the 9-10 division, CRV's Ollie Lord shined with his four wins. He took the 25 fly in 25.67 seconds, nearly four seconds faster than his opponent, and the 25 breast by nearly nine seconds. Lord won the 100 breast and 50 free uncontested.
Autumn Lord had a tight battle in the girls 50 free, where her time of 43.89 seconds won by 0.12 seconds. She also took the 25 back by more than 11 seconds and 25 fly uncontested.
T. T. E Marquise took top honors in the 25 breast over teammate Autumn Lord, while she won the 100 IM and 100 breast uncontested. Luke Kiefer won the boys 25 free and 25 back uncontested.
The Stingrays won the boys 14 and under 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay uncontested with the team of Kiefer, Waterman, Johnson and Ollie Lord.
