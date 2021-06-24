The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays are enjoying what’s in front of them.
Summertime, a pool and fun competition, the team can’t ask for much more this time of year.
“The summer is the most fun season. It’s a lot more laid back than the other seasons,” said CRVS coach Rick Matthews.
The swim team, based in Springfield, opened up summer practices last Monday, June 14, beginning preparations for their home opening meet on Tuesday when they host the Bennington Marauders.
The Stingrays have seven meets scheduled for the summer.
The team has about 30 kids in their program, spanning different ages. The club is based out of the Edgar May Heath and Recreation Center in Springfield.
Matthews, Ann Thompson and Samantha Mirra are the coaches that lead the club and each has a different focus.
Matthews is focused on the developmental team, Thompson handles the senior group and Mirra handles the junior group.
Mirra was a standout swimmer for the Stingrays in her own right.
“We’re in the process of building the team,” Matthews said. “We’re hoping to attract younger swimmers to get involved with the program. They can look at the senior group and hope to be like them.”
“We’re growing as fast as we can,” Thompson said. “We believe it’s super important to include as many local kids as we can.”
The Stingrays aren’t coming into the season cold. They had a practice season in the fall and have had some stops and starts in their training over the last year, but they’ve found ways to improve.
They’ve held other training sessions to help their swimmers be conditioned ahead of the season.
The Stingrays are part of New England Swimming, which is a Local Swimming Committee that has clubs in Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Being part of New England Swimming allows for more flexibility for CRVS.
“It allows for us to travel to meets in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well,” Thompson said.
The Stingrays have an older group with some impressive swimmers.
“There are a couple kids that are looking forward to possibly swimming in college,” Matthews said.
Berkley Hutchins is a senior group swimmer who has proven to be elite. Hutchins’ top event is the breaststroke.
“She’s made the championships in her age group at New Englands,” Thompsons said. “She would like to go to college and swim.”
Ari Cioffi, Janie Thompson, Miles Garven and Haley Racicot are all standout swimmers in the senior group as well.
“That group is all year-long swimmers,” Thompson said.
Some impressive younger swimmers include Aubrey Seman and Calvin Seman. Aubrey is 13 and Calvin is 10.
“All of the kids are amazing and pick up the sport really fast,” Thompson said. “The beauty is that you have your own times you’re trying to beat. You’re racing against yourself.”
The coaching staff encourages their athletes to not just specialize in swimming, but to branch out.
“We have some swimmers heavily involved in other sports and we encourage that,” Matthews said.
The team also stresses wellness with its athletes.
“We have workouts with a wellness focus and we do relaxation techniques at practice,” Thompson said. “We pride ourselves on having our kids feel accepted, valued and safe. We care about the whole child, not just the swim child.”
The Stingrays want to build strong swimmers, but more importantly, they focus on seeing their athletes develop personally.
“Swimming is about building character,” Thompson said. “Our athletes set goals and work on building themselves as a person.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.