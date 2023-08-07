WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays swim team captured the Vermont Swim Association's Division IV championship this past weekend at the VSA state championship meet held at Upper Valley Aquatic Center.
The Stingrays scored 466 points as a team, beating out the Quechee Otters, who had 369.5 points and the Stowe Swimmers, who had 308.
The BTC Barracudas were the Division I and overall champion with 3,611 points, beating out the St. Albans Sharks and Vergennes swim team.
Brattleboro won Division II with 1,302.5 points with UVAC in second the Winooski Waves in third in a six-team field.
The Upper Valley Rapids won the Division III title with 790.5 points, beating out Middlebury, who had 724 points. Rutland finished in third with 682.5 points.
Woodstock won the Division V title with 160 points, besting Killington's 126 and Waterbury Rapids' 111.5.
In top-five finishes for Rutland, Rutland's men's 18-and-under 200 free relay team of Brian Stanley, Hunter Bishop, Thomas Cotter and Blake Bishop were fifth in 1:58.81.
Blake Bishop finished third in the men's 17-18 50 free, finishing in 26.61 seconds. He was fourth in the men's 17-18 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:19.85, fourth in the 50 breast in 35.90 seconds and fourth in the 100 free in 1:00.91. Stanley was fourth in the 200 free, finishing in 2:55.18.
In the boys 15-16 division, Hunter Bishop was fifth in the 50 back, finishing in 42.13 seconds.
In girls 15-16, Olivia Cole-Bugay was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:29.85 and Emma Wiegers was third in the 50 breast in 37.63 seconds. Wiegers was fourth in the 100 breast in 1:24.19 and Maya Traska was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 3:37.89.
In girls 11-12, Rutland's Kristin Sweet was third in the 100 fly in 1:32.05. Sweet was also middle of the pack in a 29-swimmer 50 fly.
In girls 9-10, Francis Cotter was ninth in a 24-swimmer 50 breast, finishing in 52 seconds. She was also 11th in a 33-swimmer 25 breast. Nora Greeno was 11th in a 23-swimmer 50 back and 13th in a 56-swimmer 25 back, where Cotter was 17th. Greeno was 10th in 37.26 seconds in a 51-swimmer 50 free and 16th in the 25 free.
Rutland's boys 8U 100 medley relay team of Marcus St. Peter, Landon Bushee, James Smyrski and Brady Hamilton was second in their race, finishing in 1:46.88. The Rutland team of St. Peter, Smyrski, Bushee and Nolan Aines was third in the 100 free relay in 1:27.59.
Bushee was fourth in the 8U 100 individual medley, finishing in 2:16.30. Hamilton was just outside the top-five in the 25 breast, in sixth place, as was Bushee in the 50 free.
In girls 7-8, Rutland's Olivia Davis was sixth in the 25 back in 24.09 seconds.
For the Stingrays, Janie Thompson was second in the women's 17-19 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:48.19. She was also eighth in the 100 IM. Thompson took sixth in the 100 breast in 1:21.55. Teammate Ari Cioffi was seventh in the 50 breast, 50 back and 100 back. Cioffi was eighth in the 100 free and ninth in the 50 free.
Rowan Caulkins was second in the women's 15-16 100 fly in 1:17.24. Caulkins was third in the 200 free in 2:27.69 and was also sixth in the 50 fly.
Aubrey Seman was seventh in the girls 15-16 100 IM, finishing in 1:16.47. Seman was also eighth in the 100 back.
CRVS's Noah Waterman was ninth in the boys 13-14 200 free in 2:31.71, 10th in the 50 free in27.93 seconds and 10th in the 50 back in 35.29 seconds.
In girls 13-14, Ruby Kiefer was second in the 100 back, finishing in 1:11.88. She was third in the 50 back in 32.74 seconds, fourth in the 200 free in 2:22.89 and sixth in the 100 IM in 1:12.44. She was also eighth in the 50 breast.
TT Marquise was ninth in the girls 12U 100 breast. She was seventh and Janey Whipple was ninth in the 100 back. Mollee Thurston was sixth in the girls 11-12 50 breast, finishing in 42.68 seconds, and was 10th in the girls 11-12 100 IM.
The Stingrays' Ashton White was fourth in the boys 8U 50 free, finishing in 42.90 seconds in a 31-swimmer field. White was also fourth in the boys 7-8 25 free in 19.06 seconds and fifth in the 25 back in 24.18 seconds.
For the Killington Sharks, Julia Baldwin took fifth in the girls open 500 free, finishing in 6:19.49. She was also sixth in the women 15-16 100 free in 1:02.94, eighth in the 50 free and was 10th in the 50 back.
Kiefer Moore was eighth in the boys 13-14 200 free, finishing in 2:31.32.
Yanni Amos was fifth in the girls 11-12 100 back, finishing in 1:28.95. Amos was also 12th in a 32-swimmer 100 free and 17th in a 54-swimmer 50 free.
Ro Cash was third in the girls 6U 25 back in 27.36 seconds and was seventh in the 25 free.