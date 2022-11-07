Rutland High graduate Haley Lassen took a circuitous route to Castleton University. But when she arrived, there was no doubt she had reached the right destination.
Lassen scored the winning goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Little East Conference field hockey title game. The 2-1 victory gave Castleton its first Little East championship in any sport since joining the league.
Lassen originally committed to play field hockey at Division III Endicott College but then went to Ohio State.
COVID scrambled her initial plan but you can put this under the "everything-happens-for-a reason" file.
"COVID played a big part in it," Lassen said.
"I went to Ohio State just wanting a different place."
The move closer to home at Castleton was not what she was expecting, she said. It was much more.
"It has been an incredible opportunity to play field hockey again," Lassen said. "And to play it in front of family and friends. It is great to be able to have all that support."
This year's ride has been amazing and, some would say, unexpected.
"We were picked to finish seventh in the (Little East's) preseason poll," coach Emily Lowell said.
Then, a funny thing happened. The Spartans bore no resemblance to a seventh-place team. They began winning and doing it convincingly. They defeated Framingham State and UMass-Dartmouth each by a 9-0 score.
"At that time, we came to realize that we were a completely different team from last year," Lowell said.
They got hammered 8-0 by defending national champion Middlebury but even that game showed Lowell something when the Spartans played the Panthers to a scoreless standoff through the first quarter.
They won in overtime during the regular season against the University of Southern Maine. USM went on to win the Little East's regular season championship.
They would have to take down USM once more in the conference's championship game.
"We knew it was going to be the hardest game we ever played," Lowell said.
"But we wanted it badly."
They will travel to Tufts for their first-round NCAA game on Wednesday with plenty of offensive firepower. Emily Harris has 34 goals and Kaitlin Bardelini another 21. They are also the assist leaders with Harris dishing out 17 of them and Bardelini seven.
The Spartans have received a lift as the season has wound down from Windsor's Peyton Richardson, a freshman now catching up to the speed of the college game.
"She has found her groove," Lowell said, noting that Richardson's start was delayed by a bout with COVID.
"She did not know the level that she was going to be playing at," Lowell said. "And she did not get all of the preparation that some of the other freshmen did."
Lowell and Richardson put in hours of watching film and the freshman began to grasp the intricacies of the college game.
"The green light went on. She was incredible against Westfield State (an 8-1 victory)," Lowell said.
Richardson has become solid in her role of getting the ball from midfield up to Harris and Bardelini.
The Spartans rolled to convincing victories in the first two games of the LEC playoffs. They routed Fitchburg State 5-1 with Harris and Bardelini scoring two goals apiece and Kimberly McCarthy notching the other.
Castleton was pretty dominant in the semifinals as well, blanking Worcester State 3-0 with Bardelini scoring twice and Harris once.
Then, came the championship game against top-seeded Southern Maine, a game that the Spartans knew would not be easy.
Harris scored in the first half and the Huskies tied it.
That set the stage for Lassen.
"It came off a corner but the play did not go as planned," Lassen said. "Their goalie made a couple of pad saves. The second one went up in the air and I got my stick on it.
"Watching it go in was surreal.
"We wanted this so badly."
The trip back from Maine had its own excitement. When the Spartans got off Exit 5 in Castleton, they were given an escort by the town's fire trucks and police cars.
They went down Main Street to people waving and cheering from homes and businesses and were then met by more students at Glenbrook Gym.
"Having all the students there waiting for us was amazing," Lassen said.
Tufts and Castleton square off in Medford, Massachusetts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner advances to meet Messiah on Nov. 12.
NOTES: The family nickname for Castleton freshman Genevieve Pitts is Geneival Knievel. .... The common opponent for Castleton and Tufts is Middlebury, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation at 17-1. Tufts lost to Middlebury 4-0 during the season and 2-0 in the NESCAC championship game. Tufts received an at-large bid to the tournament. ... Tufts is 12-6 and its leading scorer Reegan McCluskey has 10 goals. ... Middlebury will not play until Nov. 12 against the winner of the game between MIT and Cortland State. ... The NCAA Division III finals will be played Nov. 18-20 in Glassboro, New Jersey.
