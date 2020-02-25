AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Castleton baseball team continued its early-season stretch with a doubleheader against in-state rival Northern Vermont-Lyndon Tuesday afternoon at Lake Myrtle Sports Park.
The Spartans swept both games, 13-10 and 23-4.
Castleton coach Ted Shipley got the best of his alma mater in the opener as his team’s bats came to play.
A Jeremy Johnson lead-off single, followed by a pair of steals, put the Spartans in business and Davis Mikell knocked him in on a ground out to first base.
Castleton had a chance to extend the lead in the second inning, but left a pair of runners in scoring position.
Lyndon took advantage of a throwing error to start its at-bats and Michael Pena hit a double down the left field line to put runners in scoring position. The Hornets hit a sac fly to right field to knot the score.
The Spartans took control of the game once they got back up to bat.
Mikell crossed the plate first on a fielding error. Jake Spielberg drove in a run on a single and Castleton scored another run on a wild pitch. Rutland native Andy Kenosh finished the five-run rally with a two-run single down the left field line.
The runs kept coming as the middle innings progressed. After the Spartans’ five-run third, Lyndon came back with two runs driven in by a Codi Smith single and Pena double.
Castleton added three more runs in the fourth inning and the Hornets scored another run in the fourth to make it 9-4.
Lyndon cut the Spartans’ lead to three with a run apiece in the fifth and sixth, before Castleton found its offense again in the seventh.
Rutland native Reece De Castro drove in Johnson on a single to center and De Castro was plated by a single from Alex Borsari.
Kenosh was walked later in the inning to force in a run, while Ryan Lawrence capped of the inning by reaching on an error that allowed John Stewart III to score.
The Hornets responded with four runs of their own, but couldn’t overcome the big deficit.
Kenosh paced Castleton with a 2-for-5 day and five runs batted in. Johnson had three steals as well.
Garrett Moran earned the win for the Spartans, going four innings, while allowing three earned runs and striking out six.
Castleton showed no signs of slowing down in the second game.
After scoring five runs across the first three innings, the Spartans exploded for 15 runs in the fourth.
Johnson pushed across the first run of the inning, hitting a ball to third, which was thrown away and allowed Ryan Lawrence to score.
Mikell followed that up with two-run blast. Samuel Rodgriguez walked and then stole second base, which set up Evan Keegan to drive him on another error from the Lyndon third baseman.
Brattleboro native Daniel Petrie drove in three runs to open the game wide open a few batters later and the runs just kept on coming.
The Hornets burned through four pitchers in the fourth inning alone.
Castleton added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lyndon scored three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Petrie had the biggest day of his young collegiate career with five RBIs on his 2-for-2 day.
Johnson knocked in four runs, while Mikell and Lawrence both drove in three.
Zack Marlow (1-0) picked up the win with a four-inning outing, scattering two hits and an earned run, along with eight strikeouts.
Castleton improves to 2-2, while NVU-Lyndon drops to 0-5.
The Spartans are back on the diamond Wednesday, playing Capital at Chain O’ Lakes Complex in Winter Haven, Fla. Capital topped Castleton 9-3 on Sunday.
