A softball diamond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will have the Palmetto State looking a lot like the Green Mountain State. Three Vermont teams will be launching the new season at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic there on Feb. 24.
Castleton University, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Northern Vermont University-Johnson will be the teams playing on that day.
Castleton will meet NVU-Lyndon at 2 p.m. and NVU-Johnson at 4 p.m.
There are many more facets of the game that you can improve on playing outdoors so Castleton coach Eric Ramey and his players can’t wait to get to South Carolina.
“When you get outside, the ball moves differently and facing live hitters is a different challenge,” Ramey said.
The pitchers have been getting done what they can in the gym and the Spartans have even gotten outside on the turf field a couple of times to take fly balls.
Katie Gallagher returns to pitch.
“She was a pleasant surprise last year, making second team All-Little East Conference,” Ramey said.
She, Olivia Joy and Kylie Wright, who returns after a year away, will be mainstays of a pitching staff that includes six pitchers. Fair Haven’s Olivia Bowen will be one of them while also seeing time at first base and in the outfield.
The Spartans will also be counting on Machaila Arjavich to come in and get hitters out along with Jessica Heinrichs, a freshman.
“They will be pitchers we can have come in to pitch to teams through the lineup once or whatever we need. I think it is a really solid pitching staff that I am confident mixing and matching,” Ramey said.
A key to the team is Jamie Boyle by way of Mount Anthony Union High School. She is an outstanding defensive catcher who batted .367.
Makenna Thorne led the Spartans in hitting last season at .382. Arjavich was the other over the .300 mark at .321 Thorne will likely hit somewhere in the order from 2-5.
Proctor’s Allie Almond returns at second base. She batted .253 but hit the ball hard.
“She had a lot of loud outs. She has a very high ceiling,” Ramey said. “She has a year under her belt at second base.”
Hannah Mosher is a defensive standout at first base or in center field.
Miranda Fish is a four-year outfielder.
Infielder Kate Lapan gives a veteran presence to the infield.
Rounding out the squad are Kayla Fac, Madison Hanna, Erin Ricks, Blake Riche, Madison Wilson and Angelise Moss.
Ramey views the complex in Myrtle Beach as the perfect destination for the early-season games.
“The weather is better for us than in Florida. One year it was 30-below when we left here and it was 85 degrees in Florida. That’s a difference of 115 degrees,” Ramey said.
The players were drained a couple of games into the trip.
“It is a nice facility in Myrtle Beach and it is very well run. We are looking forward to going,” he said.
The Spartans were picked to finish fourth in the nine-team Little East Conference.
“I think we have proven ourselves to be competitive in the Little East in a short time,” Ramey said.
The Spartans will face NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson twice each during their stay in Myrtle Beach. They will also play Massachusetts Maritime twice as as well as Louisburg College, Shawnee State of Ohio and Waynesburg University.
NOTES: NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson will meet seven times this season including the games in Myrtle Beach. ... Castleton was 15-14 last season with the highlight being a 6-5 victory over an Eastern Connecticut team that was 21-0 at the time. ... The Norwich University softball team will also play at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic but the Cadets do not play there until March 7 when they face Blackburn of Illinois. Proctor’s Sydney Wood is a catcher for the Cadets.
