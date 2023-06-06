The Castleton University women’s basketball coaching position is an attractive job. Coach Tim Barrett has shown during his tenure that the team can be competitive in the tough Little East Conference and that the winning can be done with a preponderance of local players.
Winning with area players, of course, comes with the added bonus of filling the stands.
Four of the returning players are from Rutland County — Rutland’s Elise Magro and Kathryn Moore, West Rutland’s Liz Bailey and Proctor’s Maggie McKearin.
Magro (18 points per game) and Bailey (14) were the leading scorers last season and Bailey led the team in rebounding.
Now, Barrett will try to keep the program going in a different capacity — his new athletic director post as he tries to find the right person.
“We wanted to hire someone by the end of June to be in place for the July recruiting time and I hope that will still be the case,” Barrett said.
The job has only been advertised on the national level for about a week.
CU SOCCER
Castleton women’s soccer coach Chris Chapdelaine has four incoming freshmen coming to camp in August, all out-of-state-players.
It was not a big “need” year so the emphasis was on quality over quantity and Chapdelaine is delighted with what the four new players bring.
“They will be a great additions,” he said.
Chapdelaine will be in a similar situation for recruiting next season as there are only three seniors on this year’s team.
“We are in a pretty good spot,” Chapdelaine said.
The Spartans open on Sept. 1 at Plattsburgh State. They will also be playing in the Manchester College Cup in Applejack Stadium where the teams will be Castleton, Williams, St. Lawrence and Babson.
“I love our team dynamic. They all get along,” Chapdelaine said. “They are great kids who play for each other.”
It is a busy summer for Chapdelaine as he is also the general manager of the Vermont Fusion, a team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League that calls Applejack Stadium their home.
The Fusion is off to a 3-0-1 start and is ranked No. 3 in the country.
LEGION BASEBALL
Bellows Falls Post 37 and Lakes Region, American Legion baseball in the Southern Division, will have new coaches.
Ethan Illingworth, once a catcher for Post 37, will take over for Shawn Burke at Bellows Falls. Burke will still be affiliated with the program with the title of General Manager.
Parth Patel, a familiar face in the dugout for several years as an assistant coach at Rutland Post 31, takes the reins at Lakes Region.
The high school season morphs into the Legion campaign with Legion games beginning the Monday following the state championship high school games.
There is a twist in this year’s American legion Baseball State Tournament that is on the drawing board but has not been finalized.
It would require the host team (Lakes Region this season) to play a play-in game as part of the tournament if the host does not qualify by being one of the top four teams in the division.
The national rules require that the host post be part of the state tournament field.
Under the new Vermont rule, if a host team should finish fifth or lower, it would be required to play in Game 1 of the State Tournament for the right to be inserted into the bracket for the remainder of the tourney.
Again, Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens emphasized that this is not yet in place but it is on the drawing board and will be discussed as a possibility for this year.
VT. NBA LINK
There will be a few more people than usual in and around Saxtons River with a rooting interest in the NBA Championship Series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
Denver’s Bruce Brown played three years of basketball at Vermont Academy.
Had Vermont Academy not dropped football following Brown’s sophomore year, who knows the course his sports career might have taken. He was that good in football that he would have also commanded great interest from colleges in that sport.
Also, many hoop fans in the area are as familiar with the Heat’s Duncan Robinson as he played NCAA Division III basketball at nearby Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts before transferring to Michigan.
Robinson led Williams to the 2014 NCAA Division III Championship Game.
VOICES
There will be a new public address announcer for Castleton University football this fall. Rutland’s Carleton Laird will be replacing Vince Allo.
Allo’s stroke of of genius on a dark and dreary game day is unforgettable. When the sun instantly broke out in the second half, he had the recording of “Here Comes the Sun” ready to go.
Laird has handled the PA chores for Castleton basketball and hockey games in the past and has an extensive background in radio sportscasting.
Notes: Rutland High’s Olivia Shipley, Rutland High’s No. 1 singles player in 2022, will be playing tennis and basketball at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts after attending Winchendon Academy this past year. ... Rutland High’s Jaheim Hughes will be playing football at Castleton University. He is going into camp as a linebacker. BFA St. Albans’ Justin Brown is also coming to CU’s camp as a freshman tight end.
