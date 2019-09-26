CASTLETON — A season ago, the Castleton University football team lost the Maple Sap Bucket to the Norwich Cadets in a blowout, 40-0.
This year, the team has a different outcome in mind when the schools meet in the annual rivalry game at Dave Wolk Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Senior offensive lineman Austin Crosier watched the bucket slip away from the team last year and has no intentions of living through the same outcome.
“I think we have a great chance of getting the bucket back this year. We have a talented group on all sides of the ball,” he said. “Offensively, I think if we limit the turnovers and the penalties and we just go back to the basics on our technique I think we’ll be fine.”
Castleton has started the year 0-3 but has been competitive in each of those games, losing its first by a touchdown, the second by two points, and the third by 10.
Norwich enters the game at 3-0.
This will be Crosier’s final Sap Bucket appearance, and he wants it to be a memorable one.
“I’m excited to soak it in one last time,” he said.
The Sap Bucket game is always memorable, and junior defensive lineman Chris Rice recalls his first experience.
“I remember just running out onto the field that night, and the environment was unlike anything I’ve ever been in. The amount of people cheering going crazy, I mean the stands were full, everything was just kind of surreal,” he said.
Rice said that he didn’t really understand the importance of the bucket prior to stepping onto the field that night.
“The amount of energy. … It’s a different type of play when you are playing for the bucket between the two teams,” he said.
Sophomore offensive lineman Tucker Gaudette was on his school visit the first time he witnessed the Sap Bucket game.
“That kind of decided for me that I wanted to come here,” he said. “The environment was just different.”
The game isn’t just important for the players and the team, but for the fans as well. Students look forward to being a part of this game year after year.
Senior Aliyah Edmonds recalls her first time attending the game, and the aftermath on campus.
“In the building I lived in, people were screaming off the balconies about it because they won, so at like 3 in the morning you hear people yelling, ‘Sap Bucket!’” she said.
Other students are involved in the game without being a part of the football team. Dominique Thorne, a member of the Castleton Athletic Band, thinks that having the support of the band helps boost the overall morale of the crowd to keep them "hyped."
The in-state rivalry with Norwich extends beyond just football. Senior student-athlete Max Tempel touched on how important it is to defeat the Cadets in all sports.
“I think (it's) huge. Castleton and Norwich are definitely rivals when it comes to athletics, no matter what sport it is. … In wrestling we have a huge rivalry,” he said. “It’s a great feeling beating Norwich.”
Tempel said that the rivalry between the Spartans and the Cadets is similar to the likes of the Army-Navy Game.
Castleton University students are starting a week's break Friday, and some students are going to be heading home.
Tempel is one of those students.
“Unfortunately I can’t go this weekend; this would have been my third,” he said.
The team is hoping for a good turnout despite the outflow of students on break.
Junior defensive lineman Dustin Rock touched on the team’s mindset heading into the game, and hopes that his peers will want to show their support this Saturday.
“I don’t think a single home game this year will be as important to this team, so I really think that this one game solidifies what Castleton football stands for, and this could be the turning point in the season. I don’t think anybody wants to miss that,” he said.
There is a trophy case in Glenbrook Gymnasium near the team’s locker room with a spot that has remained empty since last year’s defeat at Norwich. The team wants to make sure the bucket returns this weekend.
“A part of this program is missing, and we need to bring it back on Saturday,” Gaudette said.
