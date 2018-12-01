CASTLETON — Saturday was an empty day for Castleton University basketball fans who watched their women's team fall 65-55 to the University of Southern Maine and then looked on as the CU men dropped a 71-57 decision to USM.
Yet, there was a sizeable contingent of Vermonters in the house that day who enjoyed themselves immensely. They were the fans who came down from Franklin County to watch BFA-St. Albans graduate Kim Howrigan score a season-high 20 points for the Southern Maine women.
"There were a lot of people here who I didn't know were coming," Howrigan said.
She put on a show for them, making four of her six attempts from 3-point land.
Howrigan is a senior and four years ago the decision of where to go to school came down to Castleton and USM.
"I have all the respect in the world for the Castleton team, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and get out of Vermont," Howrigan said.
"She played really well today. She was a force inside and outside," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
The first Little East Conference game between Castleton and the Huskies was hard fought and deadlocked 33-33 at the half.
But the Huskies got away from the Spartans midway through the third quarter.
"They had us back on our heels in the third quarter and we didn't respond," Barrett said.
Howrigan delivered the shot that put it out of reach, a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that swelled the lead to 56-42.
Howrigan knew the Huskies were in for a battle.
"Castleton is always aggressive and always gives their best effort, she said.
The Spartans came out on fire from behind the arc. They took a 12-8 lead on three 3-point field goals, one by Abbie Lesure and the other two by Fair Haven Haven graduate Alexis Quenneville.
Quenneville had a big day, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range for 21 points.
She led the Spartans in scoring and West Rutland's Brooke Raiche added 10 points despite having her minutes reduced to 23 by foul trouble and an injury.
Katlyn Toomey hit the boards hard for Castleton. She finished with a game-high 13 rebounds. toomey is the Spartans' top rebounder for the season.
There was a time early when the Spartans looked as though they might take the game over. When Ajla Medic scored from in close it gave the Spartans a 16-11 lead.
The Spartans fell to 5-2 and 1-1 in the Little East. The Huskies are 4-2 and 1-1 in the LEC.
MEN
USM 71, Castleton 57
Castleton struggled behind the 3-point arc (5 of 25) but Southern Maine's Christian McCue was plenty productive from that range. McCue made 10 of his 24 3-point-attempts on the way to a 27-point performance in USM's 71-57 victory.
Tank Roberson led the Spartans with 14 points and Calvin Carter and Richard Walker added 12 apiece.
The Huskies looked as though they might cruise to an easy win when they fashioned a 16-4 lead.
But it did not come all that easily.
That Spartans whittled the margin to 28-25 by halftime and then took their first lead, 29-28, on a pair of free throws by Ben Mrowka.
The game remained tight until Derek Henry nailed a trey for the Huskies that pushed their lead to 57-50. Things got easier from there.
All the Huskies had to do after that was milk the clock.
"C'mon, be smart. Take your time," USM coach Karl Henrikson barked to his players on the floor.
They did and it gave the 3-3 Huskies a 1-1 record in the Little East.
Castleton fell to 3-4 and 0-2 in the LEC.
NOTES: Both Castleton teams are at UMass Boston on Wednesday for another Little East doubleheader. The women start the action, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. ... The Spartan men and women now have a long stretch of road games and don't return home until Jan. 5 when they host Western Connecticut. ... The Castleton women's will ring out the year by playing in the Salem State Holiday Classic. The Spartans will face Endicott on Dec. 29 and then play the host Salem State Vikings on Dec. 30.
