CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball team had just fallen 67-55 to the Little East Conference's top team Eastern Connecticut. But coach Tim Barrett had a message for his Spartans in the locker room after the game: "Let's not let Tuesday night be the end."
The Spartans' body of work (15-10 and 10-6 in the LEC) is good enough to land them a home game in the first round of the Little East's postseason tournament against Keene State.
"I can't wait," CU senior guard Alexis Quenneville said.
Eastern Connecticut came out on fire, connecting on four of their first five attempts beyond the 3-point line. It began when Lizzy Cretella nailed a trey for the Warriors on the game's first possession.
"That shot by Lizzy gave us a spark," Eastern Connecticut coach Denise Bierly said.
When the opening quarter ended, ECU was leading 25-11.
"Defensively we didn't adjust very well in the first quarter to getting out at the 3-point line," Barrett said. "We did a very good job defensively the other three quarters."
That got them back in the game. The Spartans battled back to the point where they whittled the lead to 36-28 after Emilee Bose had converted two outstanding passes by Quenneville into inside hoops.
But the Warriors took a 40-28 lead into halftime and the Spartans never could quite get over the hump.
"They are the number one seed for a reason. They are well balanced," Barrett said.
ECU finishes the regular season at 21-4 and 14-2 in the LEC. They earn a bye on Tuesday evening as the result of being the top seed.
That balance showed up in the box score with Anna Barry's 16 points leading five players in double figures.
"Anna Barry had a great game on both ends of the floor," Bierly said.
Barry had 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots to go with her 16 points.
She had four of her blocks in the first quarter and that had to get in the Spartans' heads whenever they thought about taking the ball down low.
"You have to be thinking, here comes the fly swatter," Bierly said.
Bose led the Spartans with 14 points. Elise Magro added nine, Brooke Raiche and Kylie Wright eight each and Quenneville seven.
Castleton seniors Quenneville, Bose and Katlyn Toomey were honored before the game.
The trio has meant a lot to the program, Barrett said.
"Those three seniors did a great job of helping our transition to he the Little East. They had great careers and they will be missed," he said.
But Barrett is hopeful that their careers will not be over after Tuesday's game.
"I think we are capable of competing with anyone in the league," Barrett said.
"I think the tournament is very wide open," Bierly said. "Castleton is a very good team.
"We get a bye and that is huge. We'll get some rest and that is important this time of year."
Rest is nice but so is being home. The Spartans have done what they needed to do to be playing in Glenbrook Gym in front of the home fans on Tuesday night.
Like Quenneville, they can't wait.
NOTES: Castleton won both regular-season meetings against Keene, edging the Owls 56-54 at home and breezing to a 54-36 win at Keene. ... Eastern Connecticut is a homegrown team with 13 of the 15 players on the roster hailing from Connecticut.
