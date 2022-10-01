CASTLETON — Six of the nine women's soccer teams in the Little East Conference earn a spot in the league's postseason playoffs. Even after Saturday's 3-0 league loss to Western Connecticut, the Spartans are in the thick of the playoff chase with a 1-2 record.
You do not have to convince Western Connecticut coach Alex Harrison that the Spartans will be there at the end.
"Castleton is very well organized and very well coached," Harrison said. "You can see their passion.
"They are going to be a very, very good team and a dangerous team in the playoffs."
Against an outstanding team like Western Connecticut, the Spartans needed an early break.
The opposite happened. They were whistled for a handball in the penalty area less than nine minutes into the game and Myah Croze drove home the penalty kick for a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans answered with a flurry of offense. They began attacking feverishly in an attempt to net the equalizer. Lauren Fotter unloaded a shot that appeared to have a good chance when it left her foot but went just wide of the far post.
Rylee Pepin and Fotter sent a couple of threatening shots at goalkeeper Kasey Donnelly but could not finish them.
"That has been the story of our season. We have not been able to finish," Castleton coach Chris Chapdelaine said.
Alexis Billings and Bella Varisco linked passes that gave CU another scoring chance.
Chapdelaine said creating scoring opportunities was a step in the right direction. Cashing on on them is the next order of business.
Suzana Imetovski beat a defender and then sent a shot into the bottom of the right part of the cage to give the Wolves the 2-0 lead they would take into halftime.
Imestovski scored her ninth goal of the season in the second half to put this one away.
When Chapdelaine looks at film for this game, he will lament the fact the Spartans were not more productive in the first half on set pieces. Eleven fouls were called on the Wolves in those first 45 minutes but the Spartans could not make hay on any of the free kicks.
Ashlee Meczywor has a powerful kick but often her DKs were struck too well and Donnelly made an easy catch in the air, normally without a lot of traffic surrounding her.
One of the Spartans best chances to avert the shutout came when Jamie Ledoux won a 50-50 ball near midfield and made a strong run into the box with 20 minutes remaining.
Western Connecticut's record went to 4-0 in the league and 7-4. The Spartans fell to 3-8 overall.
"All the teams in the league are getting better and better," Harrison said. "Castleton is dangerous every time we play them."
"I think we dominated the second half," Chapdelaine said.
He saw this as progress.
"Normally, we have just tried to weather the storm," he said.
The Spartans are at Gordon College for a non-league game on Wednesday and then it is back to LEC action on Saturday with a trip to Eastern Connecticut.
The Spartans do not return home until Oct. 15 when Plymouth State comes to town for a Little East contest.
NOTES: It was Castleton assistant coach Makenzi Bellando's birthday. ... Castleton goalkeeper Alex Benfatti collected eight saves and Donnelly had nine. ... The Spartans outshot the Wolves 16-14.
