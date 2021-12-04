Saturday was the continuation of a holiday tradition at the Castleton University men's hockey team's game at Spartan Arena, the teddy bear throw that brightens the lives of children in the area. But there was nothing soft or cuddly about the opponent.
The Hobart hockey team is big, bruising and balletic. The Statesmen had a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period and cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Spartans.
Jonah Alexander, Aaron Maguyon and PA Martineau got those first-period goals past CU goalie Dominic Rodrigue.
Castleton stood up to the Statesmen in the second period. Alexander scored the only goal of those 20 minutes but the horse was out of the barn.
"We put ourselves in not the best spot," Castleton coach Kyle Ricahrds said. "We did not get the jump we did the night before (a 2-0 lead against Elmira in a 3-2 loss) and you can't do that against a team like Hobart.
"That is a damn good hockey team. They can skate and they play together."
The Spartans did create chances for themselves but could never cash in.
Hobart, the No. 5 team in the country, raised its record to 8-1-1 and 5-0-1 in the NEHC. The Spartans fell to 3-8-1 and 0-5-1 in the league.
Hobart's athleticism was evident the first time they pushed into the offensive zone. Everything was on display — the teamwork, stick handling and ability to unload testing shots.
Matthew Iasenza and Zach Tyson tacked on the final two goals in the third stanza.
Rutland's Conner Ladabouche nearly found the net for the equalizer after the Statesmen grabbed the 1-0 lead. Teammate Brandon Picard unloaded four shots. Glenn Wiswell and Stone Stezl took three shots apiece but Hobart goalie Liam Lascelle and his defense had the answers.
The Statesmen outshot the Spartans 45-18.
Richards felt that defenseman Dylan Thackeray and forward Calvin Moise took a big step in this game, an encouraging take-away going forward.
Moise, the 2019-20 NEHC Rookie of the Year, is coming back from an injury so his performance was especially heartening.
Tuesday, state rival St. Michael's College comes into Spartan Arena for a non-conference clash.
"For a non-conference game, it does not get much better," Richards said. "I went to Castleton and coached at St. Michael's so there is a little there.
"We want to protect the state, if you will. We take pride in that."
Following the clash with the Purple Knights, the Spartans travel to Skidmore for a conference game on Friday, ending the first semester portion of their schedule. They will resume on Jan. 7 at Johnson & Wales.
Hobart is at Trinity on Saturday and comes back to Vermont to play in Middlebury College's tournament, Jan. 1-2.
Then comes the monumental showdown with Norwich University in Geneva, New York on Jan. 7.
