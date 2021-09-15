The turf of Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium has seen a lot more action this fall.
The Spartans’ fall athletic teams are well underway and finding their footing in the 2021 season. Let’s take an early look at how some of the teams have done out of the gate.
The Castleton football team finished its 2019 season strong and have picked up right where they left off in 2021. Through two games, the Spartans have outscored opponents 48-0.
Castleton is allowing just 98.5 yards a game. For context, the next least amount of yards per game allowed by a team in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference is Maritime, allowing 276 yards per game.
Chris Rice leads the league with 3.5 sacks. No other team has more than two sacks in the ECFC.
This is an absolute dream start for the Spartans.
The Castleton women’s volleyball team didn’t have a dream start losing its first two matches, but it had quite the stretch heading into Wednesday, with three straight wins, in which they lost just one set.
Freshman Hailey Martinovich has taken the team by storm in the early weeks with her ability to rack up kills. She had 42 kills heading into Wednesday and was recently named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
Lizzie Goodrich, an Essex alumna, and Jessica Trudeau are veterans who have 30 or more kills as well. Goodrich is the lone Vermonter on Coach Lindsay Bynon’s roster.
The Castleton men’s soccer team started the season on the winning side, but have since dropped three straight.
The Spartans have mustered just four goals, with one coming from Rutland’s Jacob Henderson. Henderson has an assist as well, tying him with Enosburg Falls’ Noah Swainbank with a team-high three points.
A pair of other Rutland County players are on the roster with Rutland’s Jacob Godfrey and West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani. Godfrey is third on the Spartans in shots with four.
It’s been a pretty successful start to the season for the Castleton women’s soccer team at 2-1-1.
The Spartans have done a nice job finding the back of net, doing so 11 times in four games, good for second in the Little East Conference. Their best outing came against Morrisville State over the weekend when they scored six goals.
Mill River alumna Rylee Nichols has three of those goals, which ties her with Brytney Moore for tops on the team. Fair Haven product Julia Carone also has a goal. Mount Anthony’s Kaidin Gauthier has two and high school teammate Jordan Mattison has one.
Alex Benfatti has been strong in goal for the Spartans and Green Mountain alumna Alex Hutchins saw her first action in the win against Morrisville.
One of their biggest tests comes on Saturday when they host a Southern Maine team that had outscored opponents 21-3 heading into Wednesday.
The CU field hockey team has been a bit up and down in the opening weeks, never stringing consecutive wins or losses together.
The Spartans have had their share of tests, chief among them, going up against 2019 National Champion Middlebury.
Emily Harris has been Castleton’s go-to player offensively with seven goals, the most in the league. Teammates Payton Barlow and Kaitlin Bardellini are tied for second in the LEC in assists.
The Spartans have five Vermonters on their field hockey roster, including Fair Haven’s Theresa Culpo. Culpo had a shot on goal against Framingham State.
Freshman goalie Maddi Leduc, from Windsor, recently got her first collegiate start.
The CU women’s rugby team is in its fifth year of existence, and for the second time in those five seasons, the Spartans opened with a win.
Like their football counterparts, the rugby team didn’t allow a point in its opening win. This was the first time in program history the Spartans accomplished that over the course of a weekend.
The women’s tennis team sits at 2-2 with wins against NVU-Lyndon and Russell Sage. The team has five Vermonters, including Mill River alumna Sandra Guyette.
On the golf course, Proctor’s Nick Ojala has been a standout, as the top Castleton finisher in each tournament they’ve competed in, including medalist honors in their opener.
The Spartan cross country teams have competed twice thus far and there’s a distinct Vermont flair on the men’s roster with four Vermonters, including Fair Haven’s Chris Wentzel. Lake Region’s Wayne Alexander has been the top Spartan men’s runner in each meet. Sophomore Eden Goldstein has shined for the women.
