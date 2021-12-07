The key to Castleton University’s 4-2 victory over St. Michael’s might well have been getting out of the first period with a 1-1 tie.
The Purple Knights came into Castleton’s Spartan Arena and it made it their own for those opening 20 minutes, out muscling the Spartans and outshooting them 17-8.
“The players knew St. Michael’s took it to them in that first period. They knew we were lucky to get out of it at 1-1,” Castleton coach Kyle Richards said.
“But we got back to our game in the second period.”
The Spartans drew first blood when Dylan Thackeray scored with a back-handed shot from the right circle. Bryce Irwin and Brandon Picard were credited with assists.
Connor Redden answered for the Knights to send the game into the first intermission at 1-1.
The Spartans threatened to take the lead early in the second period when Calvin Moise and Conner Ladabouche unloaded threatening shots on goalie Hugo Turcotte.
That’s what made the next goal so disheartening for the Spartans. Only one trip down the ice later, it was the the Purple Knights scoring, Brandon Mitchell doing the honors. Cameron Stewart had the assist.
The rest of the night belonged to the Spartans.
Zach Trempner scored to get the Spartans even at 2-2. Andrew Stefura and Nicolas Garneau earned the assists.
Then came the game-winner in the second period by Irwin, Thackeray assisting.
The insurance goal came in the third stanza. Brandon Picard notched the score with Andrew Barber and Stone Stelzl logging the assists.
“We were flat footed and giving away passes time and time again,” said Castleton coach Terry Moran of the lackluster first period.
But the Spartans righted the ship and looked like a different team the rest of the night.
There was a stretch in the earlier stages of the third period when St. Michael’s began to assert itself so Richards took a timeout with 10:56 remaining in the contest.
It was just a way to settle the Spartans down and get them back out there with some fresher legs.
There was a lot of whooping and hollering in the CU locker room after the game. It was an intoxicating win against a state rival that followed two straight losses.
It was the last of five straight home games for the Spartans and they came out of the home stand at 3-2.
Brandon Collett was outstanding between the pipes for the Spartans with 33 saves including 16 in that opening period when he was under fire. SMC outshot the Spartans 35-20.
Castleton’s record goes to 4-8-1. The Spartans remain at 0-5-1 in the NEHC. The Purple Knights fall to 1-5.
NOTES: St. Michael’s coach Damian DiGiulian is the son-in-law of former New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Gary Thorne. ... The Spartans travel to Skidmore on Friday for a New England Hockey Conference game. They do not return home until Jan. 14 when Skidmore comes into Spartan Arena.
