The first wave of Castleton University football recruits for the 2022 is in the fold and the list includes one Vermonter.
Essex’s Ben Serrantonio, who gets to experience his future surrounding on Aug. 6 in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire, is being looked at as a great addition to the Spartans’ backfield.
“He is a great all-round athlete,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Max Schelle will have a new position after being an offensive lineman for Sparta High School in New Jersey. He will be making the conversion to fullback at Castleton.
“He has got the build to make that conversion,” Volpone said.
Jackson Brand is a receiver from Glens Falls High School who will be used in the slot.
Two of the more interesting stories in this initial wave are linebackers Oscar Hamrellius and Walter Lundstrom, teammates on the Taby Flyers, a national team in Sweden.
Volpone said the connection to Castleton was made by a company that has sent other international students to Castleton including athletes on the ski team.
“They know their way to the weight room. We are looking forward to the physical presence they can bring to our defense,” Volpone said.
James Galarneau was a quarterback at nearby Stillwater High School in New York. He has transferred from St. Lawrence University.
The Castleton staff recruited him while he was still in high school.
“He is multi-dimensional. He is a big, strong kid who can throw and run,” Volpone said.
Volpone’s staff was high on offensive lineman Charlie McMahon and the feeling was mutual. McMahon, who played at an outstanding program in Grafton High School in Massachusetts, attended a number of Castleton games.
“We have been recruiting him close to a year,” Volpone said.
Ellliot Douglas is an offensive lineman by way of Mount Ararat High School in Maine.
He got the Castleton staff’s attention at combines run by well-known Maine coach Skip Capone.
He will be training at both center and guard with the Spartans.
Castleton will begin spring practice on April 11 — four days of practice a week for four weeks.
The 2022 schedule has not been released but Volpone is anticipating the traditional non-conference opener with Plymouth State on the road.
The Spartans are coming off a 6-4 season in which they finished third in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference with a 4-2 record.
