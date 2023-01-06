Castleton University head football coach Tony Volpone was about to enter Londonderry (N.H.) High School on Friday morning for a recruiting visit. He would be able tell the prospects about his program’s new venture — joining the MASCAC for football in 2024.
The Spartans will play one more year in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
“It is exciting to be a part of the MASCAC, well-established programs in a well-established league,” Volpone said.
“There had been talk about Castleton joining the league for a few years now,” Plymouth State coach Paul Castonia said.
Plymouth and Castleton have been the traditional season opener for each other for over a decade.
Once they are in the same league in 2024, they likely will play one another later in the season.
That is the type of item that will be discussed in about four weeks when the MASCAC coaches have a conference call to discuss scheduling.
“We will be talking about scheduling but ultimately it will be up to the ADs and presidents,” Castonia said.
The 2024 MASCAC will be comprised of UMass-Dartmouth, Bridgewater State, Western Connecticut, Plymouth State, Framingham State, Mass Maritime, Westfield State, Worcester State, Fitchburg State and Castleton.
That makes 10 teams. If everyone were to play everyone else in the league that would only leave room for one non-conference game.
Teams have non-conference contests they consider sacred. For example, Castleton would still want to play Norwich and Westfield State would likely want to retain Western New England. Mass. Maritime would likely want to keep its game with SUNY Maritime.
“We want to keep Norwich and also Anna Maria, given our history,” Volpone said.
Both of those contests are trophy games. Castleton and Norwich clash for the Maple Sap Bucket. Anna Maria and Castleton meet with the Helmet Trophy at stake. Castleton and Anna Maria met on Sept. 5, 2009, the first football game for both schools.
A possibility that might be discussed is splitting the MASCAC into two divisions, a format used by the old New England Football Conference which had a championship game between the winner of each division.
Or you could simply have a schedule where not everyone plays everyone else, freeing up dates for a couple of non-league games.
“I think Castleton will have an advantage over other schools in the league in terms of their stadium and facilities,” Castonia said.
“Our games with Castleton have been competitive, back and forth across the years.
“I think it is a good thing based on our experience.”
There is a possibility that the Maple Sap Bucket game against Norwich could become the season opener.. Norwich’s opener has been Salve Regina but the Rhode Island school is now joining Norwich’s league, the NEWMAC, so it would not be as desirable for either to open the season against the other any longer.
Westfield State Associate Athletic Director Dave Caspole believes that, from everything he has heard, everybody will play everyone else in the league in 2024, living room for only the one non-conference game.
“That is the way conferences are evolving right now. It is tough to pick up non-league games,” Caspole said.
Caspole said Westfield would like to either retain Western New England or Anna Maria as the game outside the league, if that is the case. Former Castleton Universitry president Dave Wolk was the first President of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference whichhe helped found in 2009 along with Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson and others.
He feels the ECFC served a great purpose but he believes just as fervidly that the move to the MASCAC is a great one for Castleton.
“I think it is a smart move for Castleton. A lot of the ECFC schools were looking at other conferences,” Wolk said. “It is definitely the right move.”
Wolk feels a plus for Castleton in joining the MASCAC will be its exposure in key areas, exposure that will aid in recruiting.
