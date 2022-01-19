CASTLETON — Balance. Coaches love the word. It's about contributions from many different places on the basketball court and the Castleton women's basketball team took it to a new level in Wednesday's 78-42 rout of Little East Conference rival Keene State.
Three Spartans reached double figures and six different players had eight points or more. Elizabeth Bailey wasn't one of them but she grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
It did not matter whether you were a starter or someone coming off the bench, everyone made a significant contribution.
When coach CU Tim Barrett went into the locker room after the game, the first thing he talked about was how pleased he was with the balance and the depth.
"We had great contributions off the bench. Lauren Pratt came off the bench and gave us a big spark in the first half," Barrett said.
"And we shot the ball well early."
Did they ever. The Spartans were 50% (16 of 32) from the floor in the first half. They also made five of their 12 3-point attempts during those 20 minutes.
"I was also very happy with our effort," Barrett said.
"We did not expect to start the game like that," Keene assistant coach Kevin Justice said.
Yes, the start was atrocious from the Keene view. They got down 8-1 and trailed 26-13 after the opening quarter.
Things got worse. The Owls scored only two points in the second quarter and went to the locker room trailing 43-15.
Barrett knows games tend to be low scoring grinders when the Spartans and Owls get together and he expects nothing less when they meet on Feb. 16 in Keene's Spalding Gym.
"It will be a different game down there," Barrett said. "We got off to a good start tonight and had them on their heels.
Rutland's Elise Magro led the Spartans with 20 points. Kelly Vuz and Pratt followed with 13 each.
Ryleigh Coloutti and Delaney Whitehead added nine points apiece and Olivia Perry tossed in eight.
West Rutland's Bailey grabbed nine rebounds in 16 minutes.
She joined the team the second semester after originally planning to play at SUNY Fredonia.
"The players have done a good job of bringing her in," Barrett said. "She is getting better every day. She is further ahead now than where I thought she would be."
The Owls showed some spunk in the fourth quarter when they outscored Castleton 20-13 but the game had been decided well before that.
Keene struggled in every department, shooting 5 of 12 from the free throw line where the Spartans were 11 of 13.
The victory moved Castleton's record to 8-4 and 2-2 in the Little East. The Owls drop to 4-8 and 1-4 in the league.
"That was a big win. It is very important to protect your home floor in this league," Barrett said.
The Spartans have another LEC game on Saturday when they host first-place Rhode Island College.
"We have a lot of games coming up in a very short period of time," Barrett said.
That was all the more reason that he was so heartened by the balance and depth displayed by his team.
"We want to be at a point where everyone on the team can contribute," Barrett said.
Off Wednesday's performance, the Spartans are quickly reaching that goal.
NOTES: It was a homecoming for Keene State's Rylee Burgess. Magro's former Rutland High teammate had two points, three rebounds and two steals. ... Brattleboro Union High graduate Hailey Derosia entered the game as Keene's leading scorer but was held to two points. ... Hailey Derosia's sister Morgan Derosia played lacrosse for Castleton. ... Derosia's cousin Devin Millerick played softball for Castleton. ... It was the third consecutive victory for the Spartans.
