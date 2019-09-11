Baseball has taken Castleton University graduate Patrick Riley to diamonds in Connecticut, Iowa, Canada and Long Island — an itinerary in coaching that Bryant & Stratton College head baseball coach Bob Godlewski describes as “paying your dues.”
Last month, Riley landed the job of head baseball coach at Westminster College, an NCAA Division III program in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. A reward for dues paid in full.
Godlewski was Riley’s pitching coach at Castleton and he saw traits that he knew would make the South Strafford native successful in the game.
“He worked extremely hard and asked a lot of questions,” Godlewski said. “I knew I was going to have him coach with me one day.”
That is exactly what happened. Godlewski became the head baseball coach at College of St. Joseph in Rutland and asked Riley to come along and be his pitching coach.
They won back-to-back national championships in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association in 2016 and 2017.
Now, Riley is at the head of his own program and he has a mammoth challenge — the Titans play in the President’s Athletic Conference, one of the most respected Division III leagues in the country. It includes Washington & Jefferson, which has made three consecutive trips to the NCAA Division III College World Series.
“You have got to be ready to play every weekend in this league,” Riley said.
Riley is armed with lessons he learned at the hand of Godlewski and Castleton coach Ted Shipley as he begins his tenure at Westminster.
Riley was an outstanding pitcher on Shipley’s teams.
“Coach Shipley is very organized and he is a great communicator,” Riley said.”He goes about it the right way. He is hard worker, always on the go.
“Bob has an old school mentality but he has really adapted.
“He has a great pitching mind and I still use his drills.
“He gave me my first coaching opportunity and I would not be where I am without him.”
“He was an outstanding thinker and worker. It kind of made sense for a person like that to pursue a path in coaching,” Shipley said.
Riley has been the head coach at various places throughout his summers, absorbing lessons from others and honing his skills. He did so with the Bristol Blues of the Futures League in Connecticut, The Fort McMurray Giants of the Western Major Baseball League in Canada and this past summer with the North Fork Ospreys in the Hamptons Collegiate League.
The Canadian experience was unique.
“I will will never forget the time in Canada. The closest away game was 5 1/2 hours to Edmonton. There were a lot of 12- and 13-hour trips where you got to the hotel, took a nap and played that night,” Riley said. “The fans up there are passionate about the sport. You play in some great places in front of big crowds.”
He has also been on the staffs at Iowa Wesleyan University and Adirondack Community College, all with an eye on the prize he landed in August — his first head coaching job on the college level.
Riley has been the assistant coach at Westminster the last two seasons and when coach Kelly Swiney left to take the coaching post at Mary Washington in Virginia, the resume Riley has been ambitiously adding to through the summer months, plus his time on the Westminster campus, made him an obvious choice.
“Coach Riley has been here from the beginning two years ago with Kelly Swiney and I believe he will work hard to continue the progress the program has made both on the field and off the field under their direction,” Westminster Director of Athletics Jim Dafler said. “Patrick has been a key figure in the recruitment process the past two years that has produced excellent results both in talent and in providing depth to the team. I am confident Patrick is ready for the challenges of being the head baseball coach at Westminster.”
Godlewski has no doubt about that.
“He has done a terrific job every place he has been. He has coached in a lot of places during the summer. It does not surprise me at all that he got the job. He has paid his dues. He is well prepared,” Godlewski said.
“Patrick is going to climb the ladder.”
Riley was one of three Castleton baseball players who Godlewski had on his staff at College of St. Joseph. Cam Curler succeeded him as head coach at CSJ and just took an assistant baseball coaching position at Dartmouth College. Mat Pause had been the head baseball coach at St. Michael’s College until recently resigning.
“I am excited for all three of them,” Godlewski said.
It is a 30-minute drive from the Westminster campus to the Ohio border, the closest big city in that state being Youngstown. Pittsburgh and Cleveland aren’t far away so Riley sees his most fertile recruiting area being a three-hour driving radius.
But he won’t overlook his native Vermont.
“I will always try to look to Vermont. That is where I am from and they have some good ballplayers up there,” Riley said.
Shipley would love to get Riley’s Titans on his schedule when the Spartans make one of their trips into Virginia.
“Our 2020 schedule is set but I would love to play coach Shipley and the Spartans. That would be special,” Riley said.
