Jessica Turner and Matt Dempsey are Castleton University Hall of Fame athletes. This week, they are united as head coaches in the same NCAA Division III women’s basketball regional at Tufts University.
Turner’s Skidmore team will go against Johns Hopkins on Friday at 4 p.m. Then, Dempsey’s Merchant Marine squad will take the floor at 6:30 p.m. against the host Tufts team.
Should the Castleton graduates both come out on the winning side on Friday, their teams will square off against each other on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Jessica Banks Turner was an outstanding point guard playing for coach Tim Barrett at Castleton. She takes much of her coaching style from Barrett.
“Tim is a defensive minded coach and I am a defensive minded coach as well,” Turner said.
Before getting the head job at Skidmore, Turner was also on the staff at Middlebury College, getting another layer of preparation for running her own program.
She saw the importance of demeanor from Middlebury head coach KJ Krasco.
“I learned to stay calm in the moment,” Turner said. “I learned that my team is going to feed off me and that if I stayed calm, they would be calm.
“KJ did a good job of that.”
Her first year as an assistant at Middlebury, Noreen Pecsok was the head coach of the Panthers and Turner gained lessons in tactical aspect of the game from her.
“I learned to think two, three or four plays ahead,” Turner said.
Turner has a Vermonter on her roster and CVU’s Julia Blanck is a key ingredient in the Thoroughbreds’ success. She is averaging 8.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
“Julia is a huge part of it for us,” Turner said. “We really rely on her, especially on defense. She protects the paint.”
The 5-foot-11 Blanck has blocked 55 shots this season.
“She is extremely athletic and tips and deflects a lot of balls,” Turner said.
“And she is a really good passer.”
Turner and Dempsey participated in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning in preparation for the event at Tufts.
“Tufts will be a difficult opponent on its own floor,” Dempsey said.
When Turner arrived on the Saratoga Springs, New York campus several years ago, the program had to be rebuilt and victories were hard to come by.
“I think when that happens, it is human nature to doubt yourself a little bit. You just have to be confident and stay the course,” she said.
She steadfastly stuck to her recruiting philosophy of not necessarily recruiting the greatest players first, but making the top priority of getting the kids on campus who really want to be there.
It looks as though that has worked out pretty well. The Thoroughbreds take a 22-5 record with them to Tufts.
Dempsey’s Merchant Marine squad is 24-2.
They have been to the NCAAs before but always had to win the conference championship game on someone else’s floor.
This year, they claimed the top seed and got to host the Skyline Conference Tournament.
“It was great winning it in front of our fans. They went wild,” Dempsey said.
Dempsey, a 1984 Castleton graduate, and Turner, a 2009 graduate, were known as main contributors to a lot of winning on the basketball floor for the Spartans.
Dempsey was a member of the 1982-83 Castleton team that won 30 games. Turner played on the North Atlantic Conference championship team in 2008-09.
They are still winning today.
If both of their teams win on Friday and move on, only one of them can be a winner on Saturday.
That’s a chance they would love to have.
“I know Matt very well. He came to my Hall of Fame induction in 2019 and we spent time together there and we have seen each other at Final Fours,” Turner said.
“Jess is a great person and she has done a great job with Skidmore,” Dempsey said.
Much of their lives shaped by their four years on the same Vermont campus, Turner and Dempsey have taken their teams to the place everyone wants to arrive at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.