The Castleton University football staff and players are looking to have some fun at Saturday’s 7-on-7, pass-only intrasquad game.
“Our guys have been practicing. They are ready for a change of pace and doing something close to an actual game-day environment under the restrictions of 7-on-7 football,” coach Tony Volpone said.
“We want to be safe. There are rules and guidelines in place.”
One thing that will look different about this game compared to the high school 7-on-7 contests being played in this COVID autumn is that the Castleton players will not be wearing helmets.
Make no mistake, there will be a serious side to this event at Dave Wolk Stadium.
“We will use it as an evaluative tool,” Volpone said.
That will mean getting a look at four quarterbacks as they fill the air with passes.
— Jacob McCarthy is the incumbent. He threw for 1,771 yards last season with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He averaged 196.8 yards passing per game during the 2-7 campaign.
McCarthy led Dennis-Yarmouth to a 13-0 record and the Massachusetts high school Super Bowl title with a 37-7 victory over West Springfield at Gillette Stadium.
— Alex O’Connell is scheduled to graduate this spring but could return to play is he opts to pursue a graduate degree.
“That is a decision for Alex and his family,” Volpone said.
—_ Caleb Condon played his high school football at nearby Hudson Falls in New York State and was at WPI for his freshman season. He transferred in this year as a sophomore.
—_ “He is a combination player (can run and throw) and is a good-sized kid who runs well for his size. We are excited about integrating him into our offense,” Volpone said.
— Evan Smith is a newcomer from Butler, New Jersey.
“He was a very accomplished high school football player. He is solid in all areas,” Volpone said. “He is getting better every day and is a legitimate college football player.”
—
There is very little NCAA Division III football being played this fall and, of course, none by Castleton, Norwich University or Middlebury College.
A few schools in the Midwest are playing a round-robin schedule this month and the first game was played last weekend with Trine of Angola, Indiana defeating Adrian of Michigan, 44-27.
According to D3football.com, each player as given two tickets and the crowd was announced as 720.
Trine is where former Castleton coach Alex Todd is the men’s hockey coach.
Todd was fired as an assistant at Division I University of Omaha and was brought aboard by Trine to start their new hockey program in 2017.
He has brought the Thunder to respectability in a hurry. Last year they went 13-12-3.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
